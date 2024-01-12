DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 13, 2024

2 terrorists killed in North Waziristan intelligence-based operation: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published January 12, 2024 Updated January 12, 2024 11:45pm

Security forces killed two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district on Friday, according to the military’s media wing.

A press release from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the IBO was conducted based on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

“During the conduct of operation, after an intense fire exchange, two terrorists; Abdullah Khadri and Khalid Janan, were sent to hell. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, including target killing of innocent civilians,” the ISPR said.

It added that a sanitisation operation was under way to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as “the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.”

Two soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in KP’s Lakki Marwat district on Wednesday. Two militants were also killed in the engagement.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 — marking a record six-year high.

KP and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for over 90 per cent of all fatalities and 84pc of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations.

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terror wave
Updated 12 Jan, 2024

Terror wave

All security and intelligence agencies need to be on the same page. Together with the civil administration, the militant threat needs to be neutralised.
Genocide case
12 Jan, 2024

Genocide case

While any decision is not enforceable, a moral victory will have been won if Israel is held culpable of genocide.
Raising urea prices
12 Jan, 2024

Raising urea prices

THE government’s decision to raise the retail prices of urea by 5pc to recover the ‘full cost’ of imported...
Musharraf’s sentence
Updated 11 Jan, 2024

Musharraf’s sentence

National salvation lies only in all state pillars staying within their constitutional bounds.
No ball
11 Jan, 2024

No ball

THE umpire wants the bat back at the crease. The Peshawar High Court has — for the second time — overturned the...
Scorching year
11 Jan, 2024

Scorching year

IN 2023, Earth hit an alarming milestone. The year, with a global average temperature of 14.98°C, was the hottest ...