Unlike 2018, troops to stay outside polling stations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared on Thursday that, in a departure from the 2018 general elections, army officials assigned to election security will be stationed outside polling stations during the upcoming Feb 8 polls.

“Pakistan armed forces and civil armed forces shall assist in the provision of a secure environment by deploying in quick reaction force mode and outside selected ‘most sensitive’ polling stations from Feb 5 to Feb 10 to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in the conduct of elections in a free, fair and transparent manner,” the ECP said in a notification, seen by Dawn.

The notification was issued two days after the federal cabinet approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army and civil armed officials for security during the upcoming general election and a day after former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani’s remarks that any presence of security forces within the precincts of polling stations would “cast a shadow on free, fair and transparent elections”.

“Whereas the deployment of security forces is necessary for ensuring peace on election day, it is equally important that the security forces be beyond the precincts of the polling stations,” he said.

ECP spokesman Syed Nadeem Haider also confirmed that no army personnel will be deployed inside polling stations.

He referred to Section 83(4) of the Elections Act 2017, which requires all officials posted at a polling station, including officials of law enforcement agencies, to render their fullest cooperation to the presiding officer for the maintenance of order and for ensuring uninterrupted voting at the polling station.

The section also states that “officials of the law enforcement agencies shall be posted for security duties outside the polling station but in an emergency may be called inside by the presiding officer to restore order and peaceful polling”.

The ECP’s notification issued on Thursday said the Election Commission, in the exercise of its powers, has obtained services of armed forces in terms of Article 245 of the Constitution and civil armed forces under Article 220 of the Constitution to assist it and ensure security arrangements for the Feb 8 general elections.

It said the civil armed forces will remain deployed at the Printing Corporation of Pakistan and Pakistan Post Foundation in Islamabad until Feb 8 to make foolproof security arrangements during the printing, stacking and storage of ballot papers.

It said both the army and civilian forces would assist in security during the transportation of ballot papers and election material from the printing presses to offices of the respective district returning officers as per the transportation plan issued by the competent authority.

Code of conduct

Meanwhile, the ECP also issued a code of conduct on Thursday for both armed and civilian forces deployed for election security.

The code requires the armed forces to help the ECP conduct general elections and ensure a secure environment for voters to have easy access to the polling stations. It asks them to remain impartial and neutral throughout the election process in general and during the voting process in particular and not to act in favour of or against any political party or candidate.

The personnel would facilitate the provision of a secure environment so as to enable DROs, ROs, presiding officers and polling staff to accomplish their tasks. They have been told to observe politeness and display immaculate behaviour while dealing with voters and election staff and, at the same time, stay firm and just in dealing in accordance with the law while addressing any situation.

The election regulator also directed the security personnel not to stop any eligible voter from entering the polling station, except those found in possession of weapons, explosive or undesirable items or ones who create disturbance and incitement to act of violence.

The ECP asked the personnel not to take any election material, including ballot papers, into their custody. The troops were asked not to argue with any candidate, election agent, polling agent, observer or media person in any manner.

The ECP on Thursday also issued a public advisory, cautioning the public about the proliferation of fake calls on WhatsApp, saying there have been “reports of a series of fake calls and messages impersonating the Chief Election Commissioner”.

Cop martyred

Meanwhile, a police constable was martyred on Thursday in an armed attack at the ECP’s regional office in the Turbat town of Kech district. Officials said unidentified assailants on motorcycles opened fire and threw a grenade at the office, leading to a brief shootout. The constable, identified as Nimroz, succumbed to multiple bullet injuries.

Saleem Shahid in Quetta and Behram Baloch in Gwadar also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2024