DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 24, 2024

Presence of security forces inside polling stations will ‘cast shadow’ on transparent elections, says Rabbani

Nadir Guramani Published January 24, 2024 Updated January 24, 2024 02:42pm

PPP Senator Raza Rabbani said on Wednesday that any presence of security forces within the precincts of polling stations would “cast a shadow on free, fair and transparent elections.”

In a statement, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Rabbani said that security forces should be under the control and supervision of returning officers (ROs) and district returning officers (DROs).

“Whereas the deployment of security forces is necessary for ensuring peace on election day, it is equally important that the security forces be beyond the precincts of the polling stations,” he said.

He further said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) must ensure that these two principles and the law were strictly followed.

“In the past, when both these elements were ignored it led to controversial elections,” he said.

The statement comes a day after the caretaker federal cabinet approved dep­loy­ment of troops and civil armed forces personnel on polling stations and sensitive constituencies during the Feb 8 general elections.

Sources told Dawn the interior ministry had mov­ed a summary to the cabinet, suggesting the deployment of the army as a quick response force to maintain peace and security, ensuring a smooth and transparent electoral process.

The cabinet in its meeting, chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, approved the summary, which said the army troops and civil armed forces to be deployed in sensitive areas will also serve as a rapid response force.

In fact, the deployment of troops was demanded by the ECP, citing a shortage of 275,000 security officials required for the election duty.

The ECP had already written to the interior ministry mentioning a shortfall of 277,558 security officials needed to ensure safe and secure polling nationwide.

According to information received by the ECP from the federal and provincial governments, there was a shortfall of 169,110 personnel in Punjab, 18,500 in Sindh, 56,717 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13,769 in Balochistan and 4,500 in Islam­abad. The letter requested immediate arrangements for deploying Pakistan Army and other security forces at polling stations.

The commission had reportedly mentioned a specific case of Islamabad, where a shortfall of 4,500 personnel threatened to disrupt the electoral process as the available security staff was 4,500 against a requirement of 9,000.

The ECP sought deployment of army personnel amidst a surge in militant attacks, killing more than 700 security personnel and civilians in the first nine months of 2023.

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No excuse
Updated 24 Jan, 2024

No excuse

The matter must be looked into by the ECP too as voters ought to have access to any information that helps them exercise their political rights.
Bilawal’s politics
24 Jan, 2024

Bilawal’s politics

Bilawal’s censure of the PML-N’s economic mismanagement and governance failures invites a reflective gaze upon the PPP’s own tenures.
Ram temple
24 Jan, 2024

Ram temple

The current crop of national BJP leaders, especially the rabid priest that leads Uttar Pradesh, makes BJP’s old hands appear progressive.
Our ‘free’ media
Updated 23 Jan, 2024

Our ‘free’ media

Powerful operators acting behind the scenes have used progressively coercive means to whip the media into lining up with their narratives.
FBR reforms
23 Jan, 2024

FBR reforms

THE caretaker government is reported to have ramped up the implementation of its plans to restructure the Federal...
Once again, no Olympics
23 Jan, 2024

Once again, no Olympics

THE words of captain Ammad Butt after Pakistan’s loss to New Zealand on Sunday spoke volumes about the state of ...