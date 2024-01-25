Policeman martyred in attack on election commissioner’s office in Turbat

A policeman was martyred in an armed attack on the office of the regional election commissioner in Balochistan’s Turbat on Thursday, according to police.

Kech Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Zia Mandokhel told Dawn.com that unknown assailants attempted to enter the office in the Zaraat area.

He said that an exchange of fire ensued, which resulted in the death of a policeman. He identified the martyred official as Namrooz, adding that the assailants fled the scene.

Mandokhel said law enforcement personnel were currently present on-site and were also conducting an investigation into the incident.

The incident comes a day after Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that the government had committed to ensuring the security of the candidates participating in the elections and maintaining law and order situation in the province to conduct the election peacefully.

Domki said the caretaker set-up had enhanced the steps taken for maintaining law and order situation during the electoral process. He also visited Turbat city to review the measures being taken for the conduct of the general election in a transparent manner in the region.

Last week, PPP candidate for the Balochistan Assembly Mir Asghar Rind survived a grenade attack in Turbat.

On January 15, premises of the Government Model High School in Kharan was targeted by unknown men during a training session for polling staff. Fortunately, all the government officials and election staff in the school remained unhurt during the attack.

On January 18, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had also constituted a seven-member committee mandated with ensuring the smooth conduct of the February 8 general elections as well as overseeing their security arrangements.