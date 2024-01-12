DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 12, 2024

Most voters without CNICs, face damaged pathways in flood-hit areas: report

Ikram Junaidi Published January 12, 2024 Updated January 12, 2024 09:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) in a report claimed that lack of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and damaged pathways to polling stations jeopardise participation of the flood-affected communities in the upcoming general elections.

A study by CPDI, conducted in Sindh and Balochistan, identifies multiple issues of flood-affected communities which may adversely affect the voter turnout. It shows key issues, notably the absence of CNICs and damaged pathways to potential polling stations or school buildings.

While highlighting the issues, CPDI urged authorities to take immediate measures to facilitate voter turnout in the flood-affected areas specifically in Khairpur, Naushahro Feroz, Naseerabad and Jaffarabad.

The qualitative assessment was undertaken in the severely affected provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, highlighting various critical issues, including the absence and delays in obtaining national identity cards, damaged infrastructure such as roads and designated polling stations/school buildings, waning interest in political leaders due to insufficient post-disaster rehabilitation efforts, and concerns about the displaced community’s return to exercise their voting rights.

Additionally, individuals with lifelong injuries may be bedridden, posing a challenge for their participation in the general election (GE) 2024. These findings underscore the multifaceted challenges affecting the electoral landscape in flood-affected regions.

A significant number of flood victims lost their CNICs (at least one in every household), delays in renewal of CNICs are primarily because of the crowded and limited number of Nadra centres established at village level, residents added that mobile registration vans of Nadra initially helped but were later discontinued.

“Furthermore, daily wage earners also find it financially burdensome to visit Nadra centres. CPDI urges the authorities to take immediate action to ensure that eligible voters in flood-affected regions receive their CNICs before elections. Moreover, damaged roads and access tracks force voters to take longer alternative routes to reach polling stations, reported in all villages of selected districts in Sindh and Balochistan.

“Increased distances, combined with high transportation costs, will likely discourage voters, particularly women, elderly, differently-abled and low-income individuals, from travelling to cast their votes. With over 40pc of school buildings damaged and incomplete recovery efforts, newly designated polling stations may be distant, posing accessibility challenges for flood-affected residents on polling day without adequate transportation,” the report stated.

Over 10 million individuals faced displacement and 2.1 million homes were damaged in Sindh and approximately 100,000 in Balochistan, findings of the report reveal that due to financial constraints, there is a possibility that low-income migrated families will not return to cast their votes.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2024

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terror wave
Updated 12 Jan, 2024

Terror wave

All security and intelligence agencies need to be on the same page. Together with the civil administration, the militant threat needs to be neutralised.
Genocide case
12 Jan, 2024

Genocide case

SOUTH Africa’s brave attempt to bring Israel to justice for its crimes against the people of Gaza must be lauded....
Raising urea prices
12 Jan, 2024

Raising urea prices

THE government’s decision to raise the retail prices of urea by 5pc to recover the ‘full cost’ of imported...
Musharraf’s sentence
Updated 11 Jan, 2024

Musharraf’s sentence

National salvation lies only in all state pillars staying within their constitutional bounds.
No ball
11 Jan, 2024

No ball

THE umpire wants the bat back at the crease. The Peshawar High Court has — for the second time — overturned the...
Scorching year
11 Jan, 2024

Scorching year

IN 2023, Earth hit an alarming milestone. The year, with a global average temperature of 14.98°C, was the hottest ...