Pakistan’s enemies hell-bent on creating fissures using religious, ethnic and political vulnerabilities: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Monday said Pakistan’s enemies were “hell-bent towards creating fissures using religious, ethnic and political vulnerabilities”.

“We have to stand together and united to rise as a resolute and strong nation,” he said as he joined the Christian community at Christ Church, Rawalpindi for Christmas celebrations, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR said the army chief was welcomed by the congregation who thanked him for attending the celebrations, adding that Gen Munir also wished a Merry Christmas to the entire Christian community.

“COAS expressed reverence for religious community and stressed upon the need for promoting greater interfaith harmony in society in order to follow Quaid-i-Azam’s true vision of a united and progressive Pakistan,” it added.

“Islam teaches us the lesson of peace, friendship and encourages interfaith harmony which is the need of the hour,” the army chief was quoted as saying.

The COAS also stressed “the importance of having the correct perspective, truth and knowledge-based opinions about national issues rather than following rhetoric and propaganda, to address complex challenges and issues”.

It further said Gen Munir paid tribute to Quaid-i-Azam’s vision and leadership on his 147th birthday. The army chief also quoted the founder of the country’s historical remarks during a speech on August 11, 1947: “You are free. You are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan.”

The ISPR said the army chief acknowledged the “contributions and sacrifices made by the entire Christian community of Pakistan in all fields and domains”.