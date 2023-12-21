COAS urges uplift without involvement in bloc politics

WASHINGTON: In a two-hour engagement with US scholars and policymakers on Tuesday, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir highlighted Pakistan’s desire to develop as a hub of economic connectivity without getting involved in bloc politics and the US-China rivalry.

“Pakistan is a country of consequence both from geopolitical and geoeconomic perspectives and wishes to develop itself as a hub of connectivity and a gateway to Central Asia and beyond,” he told US think tank experts at a gathering at the Pakistan Embassy.

The army chief stressed the need to “eschew bloc politics” and maintain “balanced relations” with all friendly countries, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

On the last day of his eight-day visit, Gen Munir engaged in a candid discourse, highlighting Pakistan’s perspective on security, transnational terrorism, and importance of maintaining strategic stability in South Asia.

Interacts with US scholars, policymakers on last day of visit; reaffirms pledge to fight terror till ‘logical’ end; calls for settlement of Kashmir issue

His interactions with political and military leadership in Washington and Tampa were “very positive and forward-looking for further strengthening the relationship,” the ISPR said.

He underscored the desire to broaden bilateral engagement with the US through a long-term multi-domain partnership.

He highlighted Pakistan’s unparalleled contributions and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, emphasising the nation’s resolve to continue this battle until a logical end is achieved, aligning with the aspirations of Pakistani people.

The army chief stressed the need for resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and the UNSC resolutions. “Kashmir is an internationally accepted dispute, and no unilateral action can alter the nature of this dispute against the wishes of millions of people in the area,” he said.

He drew attention to the immediate need for ending the sufferings in Gaza, advocating for humanitarian assistance and the implementation of a two-state solution to achieve enduring peace in the region.

Earlier, the COAS was received by Pakistan’s ambassador to the US.

Highlighting the central pillars of Pakistan’s economic policies, he focused on IT, energy, agriculture, and minerals. He underscored their critical role in driving economic growth.

He underscored the importance of stability in South Asia, highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to actively contribute to the stabilisation of Afghanistan.

Addressing the issue of undocumented Afghans and other foreigners, Gen Munir proposed a phased repatriation plan. This initiative aligns with Pakistan’s commitment to manage migration responsibly while ensuring national security.

CJCSC visits Jordan

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is on an official visit to Jordan, called on King Abdullah II, Ibn Al Hussain, adds APP.

The Jordanian king conferred the medal Order of the Star of Jordan on Gen Mirza in recognition of his meritorious services. During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed various areas of interest, according to ISPR.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2023