NAB request for Imran’s extended remand rejected

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court of Islamabad on Saturday rejected an application of the National Accounta­bility Bureau (NAB) seeking to extend the remand of former prime minister Imran Khan in the reference related to his alleged misuse of authority in acquiring Toshakhana gifts.

The court conducted the proceeding at Adiala Jail.

NAB was seeking to extend physical remand for three days, but Judge Mohammad Bashir of the accountability court rejected the request and remanded the ex-premier to the judicial lock-up.

Outside Adiala Jail, Mr Khan’s sister Aleema Khan told reporters that the Special Co­urt (Official Secrets Act) had stop­ped them from discussing the cipher case in the media, but the PTI would challenge this order before the Supreme Court.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said the party never wanted a delay in the elections, pointing out that it was the PTI that had filed a petition for timely elections for which it had even sacrificed its governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its members tendered resignations from the National Assembly.

He said the only request that PTI had was about the appointment of returning officers from the judiciary, instead of bureaucracy, to ensure free and fair elections. He expressed the hope that the apex court would secure democracy in the country.

Terming the proceedings against Mr Khan in different cases at Adiala Jail violation of his fundamental rights, Barrister Gohar said the government was trying to get his physical remand in successive cases for political reasons. He said the ‘frivolous’ case of Toshakhana was nothing but ‘victimisation’.

According to him, Mr Khan and his family members had been dragged in bogus cases in order to force the former premier for a compromise.

He welcomed the SC’s intervention to ensure timely elections, but requested for a level playing field for the PTI as its leaders and political workers were not even allowed to undertake canvassing for the elections.

He claimed that the party would secure two-thirds majority if the elections were held in a free and fair manner.

PTI leader Shuaib Shaheen said there is no chance of level playing in sight when the party was not given even a field. He explained that PTI workers were not allowed to attend political gatherings, as many of them were being put behind bars.

According to him, the PTI is blamed for May 9 violent incidents, which were “a drama staged to corner” the party.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2023