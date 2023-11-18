DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 18, 2023

Imran handed over to NAB in Al Qadir Trust case

Mohammad Asghar | Malik Asad Published November 18, 2023 Updated November 18, 2023 07:04am

ISLAMABAD/RAWAL­PINDI: An acco­untability court on Friday remanded former premier and Pakis­tan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to NAB custody for four days in Al Qadir Trust case, while also extending the pre-arrest interim bail of his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the same case, as well as the Tosha­khana case, till Nov 21.

At the outset, when Judge Mohammad Bashir resumed hearing on the bail petitions of Bushra Bibi in the Federal Judicial Complex, he was told that the petitioner and her lawyer Sardar Latif Khan Khosa were both in Adiala Jail for a meeting with the ex-premier.

Since the judge was also scheduled to take up Mr Khan’s remand application in the court within the jail, he decided to conduct hearing on Bushra Bibi’s bail petition there and left for Adiala Jail.

At the hearing, NAB’s deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzaffar Khan Abbasi submitted the application seeking 10-day physical remand of the PTI chairman. However, the judge only granted physical remand for four days.

While talking to reporters outside Adiala Jail after meeting her brother Imran Khan, Aleema Khan claimed the former premier was considering filing a lawsuit in the United States against diplomat Donald Lu, who he accused of toppling his government, if he did not get justice from courts in Pakistan.

She said he had found it appropriate to share Donald Lu’s message with public. This was not the time to repeat what was done to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, she added.

She said her brother was in good health and was satisfied with the food provided to him in the jail. She said he informed her that he had a good routine in jail and got the opportunity to exercise. He was also reciting the Holy Quran and reading books, she said, adding that she brought more books for him.

She said the Islamabad High Court had issued a stay order in the cipher case and those clauses were added in the case that could result in a death sentence or life imprisonment. “What crime has the ex-PM committed for which he was booked in such offences?” she questioned.

On the other hand, a division bench of the Islamabad High Court dismissed an application seeking restoration of Mr Khan’s pre-arrest bail plea in corruption case, observing that it became infructuous when Mr Khan is already in NAB custody.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, however, suggested the counsel for the petitioner to approach the competent court for his release on post-arrest bail.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Clashing egos
Updated 18 Nov, 2023

Clashing egos

Nawaz Sharif has to realise that an unfair win will only leave him more vulnerable.
Banks’ profits
18 Nov, 2023

Banks’ profits

THE caretaker cabinet’s decision to retrospectively impose a one-off 40pc “windfall” tax on bank profits earned from...
Women politicians
18 Nov, 2023

Women politicians

DECADES after Pakistan became the first Muslim nation to elect a woman prime minister, women’s electoral...
Nascent recovery
Updated 17 Nov, 2023

Nascent recovery

The sustainable reversal of the economic crisis will hinge on a bigger, longer-term IMF programme.
Rinse, repeat
17 Nov, 2023

Rinse, repeat

PAKISTAN’S ‘national’ leadership seems to discover a new eloquence whenever it sets foot in Balochistan. Every new...
Guarding Thar’s riches
17 Nov, 2023

Guarding Thar’s riches

THARPARKAR, often portrayed solely as a region of drought and poverty, is in fact a reservoir of ecological wealth....