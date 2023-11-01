Officials claim ceasefire in most parts of violence-hit Kurram

KURRAM: Amid unconfirmed reports of more deaths in fighting between two groups, government officials have claimed a ceasefire in most of the affected areas of Kurram tribal district on Tuesday.

They told Dawn that efforts were underway to stop clashes between the two groups and that tribal elders and local ulema had succeeded in brokering a ceasefire in 90 per cent of restive areas in the district.

District police officer Mohammad Imran confirmed the ceasefire in four major areas, including Sadda, Baleshkhel, Maqbal and Kanj Alizai.

He said security forces and police had been deployed in those areas and that they were evacuating bunkers and collecting arms from the armed groups.

The DPO also said that efforts were being made for a ceasefire in the other areas of Pewar, Tari Mangal, Karman and Para Chamkani for the restoration of peace in the entire district.

There are unconfirmed reports of more casualties on Tuesday.

However, there was no official statement on the number of the dead and wounded since clashes began between the two sides a week ago.

The local administration is tight-lipped due to “spillover concerns.”

Officials, however, say that while a controversial video triggered clashes, the underlying factor was a local land dispute between two sects in the sensitive district.

The conflict between the two groups has badly disrupted life as mobile phone network and transportation in the district stands suspended with all routes closed to traffic.

The residents have also complained about an acute shortage of essential commodities.

The casualty figures vary anywhere from nine to over 40 in the eight-days-long clashes in which both sides used heavy and sophisticated weapons.

“What is important is the destruction of bunkers and de-weaponisation of the district,” an official told Dawn.

He said belligerent tribes occupied bunkers and began firing every time there was an issue. “Plus, the presence of heavy and sophisticated weapons has made it all the more difficult for law-enforcement agencies to control the situation quickly,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2023