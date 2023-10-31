DAWN.COM Logo

Ceasefire fails to end Kurram clashes

Our Correspondent Published October 31, 2023 Updated October 31, 2023 10:42am

KURRAM: A peace agreement brokered by local clerics and tribal elders between the warring factions of Kurram district a day earlier fell flat on Monday with renewed clashes leaving an unspecified number of people dead and wounded.

No official statement has been issued about the number of casualties since the fighting erupted about a week ago. The local administration is tight-lipped fearing that details of the clashes and resultant casualties, if released, may serve to spread the fighting to other areas.

Officials would only say that though a controversial video clip had triggered the clashes, the underlying factor was a land dispute between the two groups in the sensitive district.

The death toll varies between nine and 30 during the week-long clashes in which both sides used heavy and sophisticated weapons.

“What is important is the destruction of bunkers and de-weaponisation of the district,” an official said.

“Belligerent tribes occupy the bunkers and they resort to firing each time there is an issue. Moreover, the presence of heavy and sophisticated weapons has made it all the more difficult for the law enforcement agencies to bring the situation under control quickly,” the official conceded.

On Sunday, a local jirga claimed that it had mediated a ceasefire between the warring factions following a week of intense clashes. The armed clashes, however, continued on the seventh day (Monday).

“We had controlled the situation to some extent and forces along with jirga members were on their way to vacate the bunkers when a missile was fired,” Kurram Deputy Commissioner Syed Saiful Islam told Dawn.

He stated that tribal elders and security forces retaliated, but efforts continued for both sides to agree to the ceasefire as soon as possible.

A jirga member, Haji Noor Jaf, recalled that talks had been successful and the jirga had reached the Balishkhel area. However, he added, a missile was fired barely two hours after the ceasefire had been negotiated.

“We held successful negotiations with elders in Parachinar and talks are underway with elders from lower Kurram. We are trying to revive the ceasefire as soon as possible,” Mr Jaf said.

The deputy commissioner stated that the forces’ contingents were ready to take control of the bunkers as soon as a ceasefire was reached, adding that steps would be taken to maintain peace in the area.

The conflict has badly disrupted the routine life as cellular services network and public transport have been suspended. Locals are also facing a shortage of essential commodities.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2023

