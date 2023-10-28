Seven more killed as Kurram clashes worsen

KURRAM: An armed conflict between two religious groups in Kurram claimed seven more lives on Friday, as officials said efforts to overcome the situation were underway.

The clashes between the two sects, which erupted after a controversial video went viral on social media a few days ago, have so far claimed 15 lives.

Although the contents of the video were strongly condemned by both sides, sporadic violence erupted in the area.

Officials told Dawn that five people were killed in clashes between the two armed groups in the Boshara area, while two others lost their lives in Khar Kalay and Baleech Khel areas, on Friday.

Officials said that at least 23 people, including 10 hurt in Friday’s clashes, had been injured in the four days of armed conflict that has swept through the region.

Cellular networks remain suspended and all routes in and out of the district are closed for traffic, officials said, adding that locals were stranded and many others, who arrived from other parts of the country, could not move out of the area.

Kurram Deputy Commissioner Syed Saiful Islam Shah said the Kohat commissioner had reached the district and efforts were underway to overcome the situation.

DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Qaisar Abbas said a state of emergency was declared in all the hospitals across the district. He said eight wounded persons were still under treatment while others had been discharged from hospital.

Former federal minister Sajid Turi urged authorities to take immediate action against all those involved in the armed clashes and secure routes for movement.

A day earlier, local elders and officials had convened in a bid to negotiate a ceasefire between the warring factions. However, this was derailed when a convoy of two vehicles, being escorted by police, came under attack in the Charkhel area of Lower Kurram. Four people were killed and six others injured in this attack.

Mr Turi said a ceasefire was achieved with the efforts of the district administration, forces and elders, but regretted that the situation deteriorated after the attack on the convoy. He hoped that a ceasefire could be reached again on Saturday.

Police said the vehicles were on way from the Thal area of Hangu district to Parachinar, the headquarters of Kurram district, when they came under attack.

Tahir Hussain, an eyewitness who escaped the attack, told Dawn that police retaliated, but the attackers escaped.

Turi Bangash tribal elder Inayat Turi and Tehreek-i-Hussaini Presi­dent Allama Tajammal Hussain demanded immediate action against the attackers.

ANP leader Samar Haroon Bilour also called for peace in the district.

“Regardless of our differences, it’s crucial to remember that we are all human beings, and peace is the path to progress. We call upon the provincial govt and district administration to restore peace in the area,” she wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2023