Seven Caribbean nations to host T20 World Cup

AFP Published September 23, 2023 Updated September 23, 2023 05:19am

LONDON: Seven Caribbean countries will host matches at next year’s T20 World Cup, including Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, the ICC announced on Friday.

The ICC awarded the hosting of the event, to be held in June 2024, to the West Indies and the United States in November 2021.

Dominica, Guyana, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines have also been named as hosts.

“The matches will again give cricket fans the unique experience of enjoying cricket in the Caribbean,” said ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice.

Next year’s tournament will be the first edition of the event to include a record 20 teams.

Matches will also be held in New York, Florida and Texas.

Published in Dawn, September 23th, 2023

