Missing person’s house robbed in Khuzdar

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 4, 2023

QUETTA: The house of Zakir Majeed Baloch, who went missing some 14 years ago from Mastung, was robbed in Khuzdar, depriving the family of household items and other valuables.

Dr Shabana Majeed — Mr Majeed’s younger sister, who lives at the house but was not present when the robbery happened — said that unknown people barged into the house in her absence after breaking locks and took away gold ornaments, a refrigerator, fans and other household items.

Dr Shabana said the house was locked, as she was in Quetta along with her family. “After looting valuables, the unknown people tried to set the house on fire,” she said in a statement, adding that a portion of the house was damaged as a result. An FIR had been lodged with the city police station in Khuzdar, she said, adding that her brother Zakir Majeed disappeared in 2009 from Mastung and since then, the family had no information about his whereabouts.

“Our family has been protesting for the last over 12 years for the recovery of my brother and my sister. Farzana Majeed had also marched from Karachi to Islamabad by foot along with the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons organisation,” Dr Shabana said.

Police officials in Khuzdar confirmed the robbery at Mr Majeed’s house and said an FIR was registered against unknown people. “Police visited the house and further investigation was in progress,” they said.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2023

