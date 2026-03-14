Marriage halls told to register with tax authority in Quetta

QUETTA: The Balochistan Revenue Authority (BRA) has directed all businesses providing event services in the province, including marriage halls, lawns and tent services, to ensure their registration with the authority and fulfil their tax obligations under the law.

According to the authority, under the Balochistan Sales Tax on Services Act, 2015, sales tax is applicable on wedding halls and other event-related services, including floral decoration and related facilities, at the rate of Rs10,000 per event or two per cent of the service fee, whichever is higher.

The BRA clarified that under this scheme, input tax credit or adjustment will not be allowed.

All relevant businesses have been directed to complete their registration in accordance with the prescribed rules, pay their tax liabilities and submit tax returns on time for every tax period.

The authority warned that failure to register, pay taxes or file returns within the stipulated time could result in penalties and legal action under the law.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026