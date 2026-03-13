Delay in funds for train service irks CM Bugti

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday expressed resentment over the delay in the release of funds by the federal government for the launch of the People’s Train Service project and directed the authorities concerned to complete the scheme on a priority basis.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of ongoing development projects under the provincial Public Sector Deve­lopment Prog­ramme, CM Bugti said better and safer travel facilities must be provided to the public and that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. The meeting was informed that the project to provide fibre-optic internet to 1,100 educational institutions across Balochistan is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed within the next six months.

It was further told that in the next phase a plan is under consideration to connect all educational institutions, hospitals and government offices to the fibre-optic network to promote digital governance and modern services.

The meeting was also informed about the Enterprises Devel­opment Prog­ram­me, under which youth are being trained in various skills. Officials said the programme aims to connect 60,000 young people with employment and business opportunities in order to promote economic activity and provide decent livelihoods.

The meeting was informed that effective complaint cells are being established from the tehsil to the provincial level for the prompt resolution of public issues, enabling citizens to register their complaints.

The chief minister directed all departments to accelerate reform measures and ensure better service delivery to the public.

The meeting was also briefed on clean drinking water projects. Officials said work is underway on water supply schemes in all union councils of the province and that their completion would provide safe drinking water to the public.

Regarding municipal services, the meeting was informed that a plan is underway to provide modern machinery to 95 municipal committees in the province. The machinery will be supplied to the relevant institutions by June 30 to help improve sanitation and other local government services.

On projects aimed at improving the education sector, the meeting was informed that a plan is underway to construct two additional rooms in 4,000 single-room schools in Balochistan. The meeting was also told that during the past year, 100,000 out-of-school children have been re-enrolled in educational institutions, which is considered a significant step towards promoting education. Officials also briefed the meeting about the ongoing operation to eradicate illegal poppy cultivation in the province.

CM Bugti directed that all ongoing development projects be completed by June 30 in accordance with the set targets.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026