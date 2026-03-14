Four killed in Kech, Khuzdar firing incidents

GWADAR/KHUZDAR: Four people were gunned down in two separate firing incidents in Kech district and Khuzdar on Friday.

Police said that two men were killed in the Bal Kaherrian area of Kech when unknown armed men opened fire on them while they were working in their fields.

“Both were killed on the spot after receiving multiple bullet injuries,” police officer Muhammad Ibrahim said. The attackers fled the scene after the firing. The victims were identified as Mullah Imam and Sikander.

Meanwhile, in Khuzdar, a man opened fire on his friend over a petty issue, killing him on the spot. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Zubair.

Relatives of the victim also opened firing on the attackers, during which the accused’s brother, Abdul Ghani, was killed.

Police shifted the bodies to a hospital and launched an investigation into the incident.

Separately, two girls were injured, one of them seriously, when a drone struck a house in the Sara-Ghargai area, a locality on the outskirts of the provincial capital, Quetta, on Friday.

Officials, while confirming the crash of the drone, said the house that was struck was located in Killi Mullah Khail in the Sara-Ghargai area.

Saleem Shahid in Quetta also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026