Rangers called after multiple churches vandalised in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala over blasphemy allegations

An enraged mob vandalised multiple churches in the Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad on Wednesday over blasphemy allegations, following which the paramilitary Rangers were called to the area, according to officials.

A Christian leader, Akmal Bhatti, said the crowd had torched at least five churches and looted valuables from houses that had been abandoned by their owners after clerics made announcements in mosques inciting the mob.

Images on social media showed smoke rising from the church buildings and people setting fire to furniture that had been dragged from them. A Christian cemetery was also vandalised, as well as the local government office.

Dozens of people blocked a nearby highway as well.

Jaranwala pastor Imran Bhatti told Dawn.com that the ransacked churches included the Salvation Army Church, United Presbyterian Church, Allied Foundation Church and Shehroonwala Church situated in the Isa Nagri area.

He added that the mob also demolished the house of a Christian cleaner, accused of blasphemy.

Meanwhile, the police registered a first information report against the accused under sections 295B (defiling, etc., of the Holy Quran) and 295C (use of derogatory remarks, etc., in respect of the Holy Prophet) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Imtiazul Hassan, spokesperson for the Punjab chief secretary, told Dawn.com at night that the Rangers have been called to the area.

He said the provincial chief secretary and Punjab police chief Usman Anwar were at the site, claiming that the “situation was under control”.

Earlier, Anwar said the police were “negotiating” with the protesters and the area had been cordoned off.

“There are narrow lanes [in the area] in which small two to three marla churches are located and there is one main church … they have vandalised portions of the churches,” he said while speaking to Dawn.com.

The official stated that efforts were under way to contain the situation by engaging with peace committees and police across the province had been activated. No arrests have been made so far.

“The assistant commissioner of the area, a member of the Christian community, has also been evacuated after people turned against him,” Anwar added.

On the other hand, Christian leaders alleged that the police remained silent spectators.

Later in the evening, newly appointed interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said stern action would be taken against those who violate the law and target minorities.

“All law enforcement has been asked to apprehend culprits and bring them to justice,” he said on X (formerly Twitter), adding that the government stood with “our citizenry on equal basis”.

Religious leaders visit Jaranwala: Ashrafi

Separately, Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said religious leaders visited Jaranwala today to address the situation.

In a joint statement issued by the PUC and International Interfaith Harmony Council (IIHC), he said religious leaders actively engaged with the community to stabilise the situation and foster an environment of understanding.

“The leadership of PUC and IIHC underscored the shared responsibility of safeguarding worship places and residences of all communities.

“They assured that the protection of the religious places was not only the duty of the Muslim populace but also a responsibility upheld by the state,” the statement added.

On the other hand, Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho has directed authorities to remain on high alert in the city and increase intelligence outside temples, churches, mosques and all other worship places.

Condemnations

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) earlier, President Bishop of the Church of Pakistan Azad Marshall said that Bibles had been desecrated and Christians were tortured and harassed “having been falsely accused of violating the Holy Quran”.

“We cry out for justice and action from law enforcement and those who dispense justice and the safety of all citizens to intervene immediately and assure us that our lives are valuable in our own homeland that has just celebrated independence and freedom,” he demanded.

Bishop Marshall added that all priests, bishops and lay people were “deeply pained and distressed” at the incident.

PML-N President and ex-prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement, strongly condemned the incident.

He said the Christian community had shed blood and voted for the formation of Pakistan and asserted that their sacrifices should not go in vain. “Strict actions should be taken against those who violated the law,” Shehbaz demanded, stressing that neither Islam nor the Constitution permitted such acts.

He also urged scholars and religious leaders to condemn such incidents, which the former premier stated were against the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

Furthermore, Shehbaz directed the Punjab government to take immediate measures and restore the vandalised churches and homes of the Christian community.

“Once again the memory of the May 9 tragedy has become fresh, the head of the nation has bowed in shame,” he added.

Separately in a tweet, Shehbaz asserted that there was no place for violence in any religion. “All religious places, Books and personages are sacred and deserve our highest level of respect,” he said, adding that “such madness cannot be allowed”.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan maintained that the “mob-led assault on Christian families, their homes and sites of worship in Jaranwala” must be condemned in “no uncertain terms”.

“The frequency and scale of such attacks — which are systematic, violent and often uncontainable — appear to have increased in recent years. Not only has the state failed to protect its religious minorities, but it has also allowed the far right to permeate and fester within society and politics,” it highlighted.

HRCP demanded that the perpetrators and instigators of the violence should be identified and punished to the “full extent of the law”.

“The government must waste no time in raising and equipping special police forces to protect religious minorities’ sites of worship,” it added.

Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah also condemned the “dastardly attack” and stressed that the culprits should be brought to justice at the earliest.

“Extremism and hatred nullify the fundamental principles of Islam,” he tweeted.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was horrified to hear about today’s attack, asserting that violating the sanctity of worship places was “absolutely unacceptable”.

“The administration must ensure the safety of the Christian community and their churches,” he highlighted.

Former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the incident was a cause of “grief” and “shame for the entire nation”. She urged the Punjab government to take immediate notice of it and “bring those who took the law into their hands to justice”.

The PML-N leader further asked for the local residents to be provided protection and for the restoration of the churches and houses burned to be ensured.

She added that it was “natural for miscreants and rioters to run rampant in a country where incidents such as those of May 9 are praised […]”.

Aurangzeb apologised to the Christian community and expressed her solidarity with them, saying that “such incidents tarnished Pakistan’s image on the international level”.

PPP leader and ex-climate change minister Sherry Rehman said the incident was “tragic, terrible, reprehensible on so many levels”.

“Pakistan’s non-Muslim citizens are entitled to the same justice, protections and rights we all are.

“Our religion, our constitution finds no space for such violent exclusions and desecrations of what any community holds sacred,” she added.

In its condemnation, the PTI expressed regret over the attack on minorities and held the administration, “state machinery” and police responsible for the incident.

“The basic duty of the state is to protect the safety of life and property of citizens without discrimination of colour, race, sex and religion,” it said and demanded that the Punjab government investigate the events from all aspects.

Former senator Afrasiab Khattak condemned the incident and demanded that the culprits should be brought to book.

“Pakistani state has failed to provide security to the worship places of people who follow religions other than Islam. Impunity to the crimes committed in the name of religion has emboldened extremists and terrorists,” he added.

Balochistan Senator Sarfaraz Bughti also called on the Punjab government to enforce its full might to protect churches and Christian hope.

“We, as Pakistani, can’t allow the madness happening in Jaranwala,” he said on X. “We have a responsibility toward the minorities in our country, and we couldn’t let the crisis worsen any further!” Bughti added.

Former human rights minister and ex-PTI leader Shireen Mazari termed the incident “absolutely shameful and condemnable”.

Journalist Hamid Mir called the attack a violation of Islamic teachings.

Nearly 100 killed over blasphemy allegations since 1947

Last week, a teacher affiliated with a language centre was shot dead by unknown armed men on an allegation of blasphemy in Turbat town of Kech district.

In a similar incident in February this year, a man was lynched over blasphemy allegations in Nankana Sahib after he was accused of “desecrating the Holy Quran”.

In January 2022, the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in a report stated that as many as 89 citizens were killed in 1,415 accusations and cases of blasphemy in the country since independence. The report said that from 1947 to 2021, 18 women and 71 men were extra-judicially killed over blasphemy accusations. The allegations were made against 107 women and 1,308 men.

Out of the total, 1,287 citizens were accused of committing blasphemy from 2011- 21. “The actual number is believed to be higher because not all blasphemy cases get reported in the press,” the report had said, adding more than 70 per cent of the accused were reported from Punjab.

The report had said misuse of blasphemy laws is often described by courts as an unlawful act. It had said the Islamabad High Court had previously suggested to the legislature to amend the existing laws to give equal punishment to those who level false blasphemy accusations.

The report had said the origin of the blasphemy laws dated back to the British era when these were promulgated in 1860.

Initially, four blasphemy laws — section 295, 296, 297 and 298 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) — were introduced and in 1927 section 295 was supplemented by 295-A after the case of Ilmuddin, a Muslim carpenter, who killed Mahashe Rajpal for publishing a blasphemous book.

Most recently, the Senate passed a bill to increase the punishment for using derogatory remarks against revered personalities — including the Holy Prophet’s (Peace Be Upon Him) family, wives and companions, and the four caliphs — from three years of imprisonment to at least 10 years in jail.

However, the law came under criticism from the PPP. The party’s human rights cell noted that blasphemy in any form of any religion could not be condoned and must be punished. It was also noted that the intentions behind the bill were questionable which, it feared, would only promote sectarianism and intolerance in the country.

