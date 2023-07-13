DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 13, 2023

Awn Chaudhry challenges PTI ban petition refusal

Nasir Iqbal Published July 13, 2023 Updated July 13, 2023 07:19am

ISLAMABAD: Awn Chau­dhry, an active member of Istekham-i-Pakistan Party (IPP), on Wednesday challenged the refusal by the Supreme Court’s registrar to entertain his petition in which he sought a ban on the PTI.

In his challenge before the Supreme Court, Mr Chaudhry pleaded that his petition be entertained after setting aside the registrar office decision of July 10 to return it.

On July 10, the Supreme Court’s office had raised administrative objections that the petitioner had not specified how his petition relates to public interest and deserves to be taken up under Article 184/3 of the Constitution. Furthermore, the office said, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif cannot be named as respondents in the case.

To substantiate the maintainability of his petition, his counsel Khawaja Shamsul Islam cited a 2021 Supreme Court judgement in the case of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, in which Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial had held that every holder of a public office was answerable to the public. Likewise, in the 2023 Supreme Court Bar Association judgement, the apex court had held that in terms of Article 17(2) of the Constitution, it was the fundamental right of citizens to form or be a member of a political party.

The petition alleged that the activities of PTI chairman were against the sovereignty of Pakistan, and the basic structure of society had already been eroded by his hateful speeches and activities, especially on May 9.

The appeal argued that the defence minister wrote a letter to the CJP on March 24, which is also available on the court record. In the letter, the attention of CJP was drawn to shocking sta­te­ments containing serious allegations levelled against the armed forces.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election time
Updated 13 Jul, 2023

Election time

Has the PDM government formally decided to quit office in the first half of August?
Countering hate
13 Jul, 2023

Countering hate

THE adoption of a resolution on Wednesday at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva condemning religious hatred is a...
Historical failings
13 Jul, 2023

Historical failings

AWAY from the media’s obsessive limelight on domestic politics, a three-day international symposium, organised to...
Kurram clashes
Updated 12 Jul, 2023

Kurram clashes

Locals in Kurram should not be abandoned by the state, left to deal with the escalating sectarian violence on their own.
No takers?
12 Jul, 2023

No takers?

THE Punjab government’s lethargy is puzzling. Repeating a demand that it had last made about eight months ago, the...
Maternal mortality
12 Jul, 2023

Maternal mortality

SOME dismal data should force us to question ourselves: for how long will Pakistan’s mothers die to give birth? A...