Karachi citizens fume as unannounced gas cuts continue to disrupt Sehri cooking, Iftar

A man walks past scores of gas cylinders, while LPG (right) is filled at a shop in North Nazimabad. —Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: Following the suspension of supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar due to Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the city’s gas crisis has worsened amid Ramazan’s peak demand, leaving fasting residents struggling during crucial Sehri and Iftar hours.

Meanwhile, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has introduced an unannounced supply schedule, compounding the peoples’ problems.

Since the war has broken in Iran around two weeks ago, Karachi’s households have been struggling to cope with the worsening gas shortage across the city.

A senior SSGC official, who preferred to be unnamed, told Dawn that the overall gas supply situation needed a lot of “adjustment” following the suspension of LNG supply from Qatar, adding that the gas utility had so far “successfully” managed to ensure gas supplies during Sehri and Iftar.

However, with low gas pressure and disrupted supply, cooking and accessing hot water have become daunting tasks for citizens observing Ramazan.

Sources said that to manage the crisis, the gas utility had implemented an unannounced revised supply schedule, providing gas from 3:30am to 6am and 3:30pm to 7pm daily.

The most affected areas include Clifton, Defence Housing Authority, North Karachi, Federal B Area, Gulberg, Orangi Town, Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Liaquatabad, and Saddar.

Alternatives, like electric stoves and LPG cylinders, prove expensive amid rising inflation

Sharing their struggles, residents from across the city have complained to Dawn that they only got gas supply for a short period of time during Sehri and Iftar over the past four days, and even that was with very low pressure.

A frustrated housewife from PECHS vented her frustration: “I woke up to find a ridiculously low gas pressure at 4:30am — couldn’t even boil water for tea.”

Many others asked what was the point of the SSGC’s promise of smooth day-long supply during Ramazan if they could not deliver gas during Sehri and Iftar.

The unannounced suspension of gas supply during the day, except for Iftar and Sehri timings, significantly disrupt daily routines of people, particularly the families with young children.

“There has been no gas to prepare lunch for my minor children for the past four days,” a woman in North Nazimabad said adding that either she had to cook meal for them during Sehri or get it from restaurants.

Another woman said that managing meal preparations without a reliable gas supply had made her life miserable, making it difficult to observe the holy month with ease.

The acute shortage of gas also forced people to turn to alternative cooking methods, that are proving expensive.

Alternative energy sources, such as LPG cylinders and electric heater and stoves add to the financial burden on people already struggling with the high inflation rate and price hike during Ramazan.

Faizan Ahmed from Hijrat Colony had a chaotic Sehri morning.

“I had to dash to the nearby restaurant to grab tea and parathas as there was no gas at home. The restaurant was packed, and I barely made it back before Sehri ended,” he added.

The silence of the SSGCL on announcing the revised schedule of gas supply has also led to widespread frustration and anger among residents.

“When will they announce the revised schedule and stop leaving us in the dark?” A frustrated resident of Gulshan-i-Iqbal asked.

The disappointed residents said that the gas cuts without notice from the gas utility added to their stress and made it difficult for them to plan their daily routines.

Dawn reached out to a spokesperson for the SSGC for comment but to no avail.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026