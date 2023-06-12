Terrorist killed during exchange of fire with security forces in North Waziristan: ISPR

A terrorist was killed and two were injured during an exchange of fire with security forces in the Spinwam area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district on Monday, according to a statement issued by the military’s media affairs wing.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after intense fire exchange, one terrorist was sent to hell, while two terrorists were injured,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

It added that weapons and ammunition were found in the possession of the terrorists, among whom the slain militant “remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, as well as the killing of innocent citizens”.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area,” the statement said.

In a similar incident last week, three terrorists were killed and four injured during a gun battle with security forces in North Waziristan’s Miranshah area.

A statement issued by the ISPR said at the time that the fire exchange had taken place on the night of June 9/10, during which three soldiers had also embraced martyrdom.