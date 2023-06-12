DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 12, 2023

Terrorist killed during exchange of fire with security forces in North Waziristan: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published June 12, 2023 Updated June 12, 2023 10:02pm

A terrorist was killed and two were injured during an exchange of fire with security forces in the Spinwam area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district on Monday, according to a statement issued by the military’s media affairs wing.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after intense fire exchange, one terrorist was sent to hell, while two terrorists were injured,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

It added that weapons and ammunition were found in the possession of the terrorists, among whom the slain militant “remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, as well as the killing of innocent citizens”.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area,” the statement said.

In a similar incident last week, three terrorists were killed and four injured during a gun battle with security forces in North Waziristan’s Miranshah area.

A statement issued by the ISPR said at the time that the fire exchange had taken place on the night of June 9/10, during which three soldiers had also embraced martyrdom.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agriculture woes
12 Jun, 2023

Agriculture woes

THE government has proposed a raft of incentives in the FY2024 budget to boost the productivity of the agriculture...
Deadly bond
Updated 12 Jun, 2023

Deadly bond

Pakistan’s folly in not recognising how the Afghan Taliban’s ideological affinity with the TTP would play out will continue to haunt us.
Medical crimes
12 Jun, 2023

Medical crimes

AS humans fade into numbers, our white coats paint a grim image for the sick. Last week, two women were victims of a...
Struggling to pay
Updated 11 Jun, 2023

Struggling to pay

Dar cannot realistically expect bilateral creditors to agree to restructure their debt without the IMF on board.
Gathering storm
Updated 11 Jun, 2023

Gathering storm

ALTHOUGH experts had earlier said that the very severe storm Biparjoy was unlikely to significantly affect Pakistan,...
US double standards
11 Jun, 2023

US double standards

IN a major blow for Julian Assange, a UK high court has denied the WikiLeaks founder permission to appeal his...