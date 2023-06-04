PHC CJ asks police not to register bogus cases

SWAT: The Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali on Saturday directed the police to avoid lodging bogus cases in their pursuit to get promotions, warning if such practice was not discontinued the district police officer concerned as well as the provincial police chief would be held responsible.

The chief justice also called upon the lawyers’ community to avoid unnecessary adjournment of cases, especially that of undertrials.

Justice Hilali issued the directive while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected cabinet members of the PHC Bar Association, Mingora Bench.

Justice Mohammad Naeem Anwar and Justice Shahid Khan also accompanied her.

Addressing the ceremony, Justice Hilali sensitised the legal fraternity to their role in the administration of justice. She said lawyers had to play an important role in dispensation of justice.

She also asked the police high-ups to keep a vigilant eye on the police stations in their respective areas and change the abusive culture prevalent there.

The chief justice added lodging of bogus/progress FIRs should be avoided, which was done only for the reason of promotion to higher ranks.

Justice Hilali also stressed the need for observing the court timings, dress code, and timely delivery of judgments by the judicial officers. She also emphasised that family cases should be disposed of within the statutory time period. She added family matters should preferably be decided on the basis of compromise rather than by divorce.

The newly-elected president of the PHCBA Mingora asked for construction of bar room, a library and consultation rooms for the women lawyers.

The chief justice said such schemes were already in process, but could not be initiated due to the financial constraints.

She hoped the schemes would be included in the next annual development programme.

She also held meetings with different district and tehsil bar associations of Malakand division, noted their grievances, and assured of considering them.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2023