14 districts declared ‘highly sensitive’ ahead of Eid in KP

PESHAWAR/CHARSADDA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared 14 districts as ‘highly sensitive’ and 10 others as ‘sensitive’ in view of potential security threats ahead of Eidul Fitr, according to official sources.

They said that all law enforcement agencies, including police and Rescue 1122, were placed on alert. Leaves of the personnel of law enforcement agencies have been cancelled and special duty schedules have been issued to ensure maximum security during the festive period.

Authorities have also announced enhanced security measures for Chand Raat (moon sighting night). Additional personnel will be deployed in sensitive districts to maintain law and order.

Sources said that hospitals across the province were instructed to remain prepared for any emergency situation. Leaves of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have also been restricted while steps have been taken to ensure the availability of medicines and necessary medical supplies in health facilities.

Leaves of police personnel cancelled and hospitals ordered to remain prepared for emergency

They said that the government wanted to ensure peaceful celebrations of Eidul Fitr by taking proactive security and emergency preparedness measures across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Charsadda, a high-level meeting was held on Tuesday to review law and order situation and finalise security arrangements for maintaining security at mosques, markets and other sensitive locations during the upcoming Eidul Fitr.

The meeting presided over by the district police chief was attended by DSP Headquarters Anwar Khan, DSP Shabqadar Abdul Rashid Khan, DSP Traffic Shehnshah Gohar Khan, DSP City Jan Mohammad Khan, DSP Tangi Gulshaid Khan, DSP Sardheri Shad Ali Khan and DSP Security Wilayat Khan.

The participants of the meeting were briefed on the overall security situation across the district, with particular focus on measures to enhance security at mosques, markets and other sensitive locations.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Waqas Khan directed officers to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against firing in the air on Chand Raat, warning that strict legal action would be taken against violators. He also ordered intensified action against one-wheeling to prevent accidents and ensure public safety.

Emphasising smooth traffic flow during peak shopping hours, Mr Waqas Khan instructed traffic police to take special measures on major roads and commercial centres. He said that traffic personnel should be accompanied by police officers at key points to ensure their security.

In view of increased Eid shopping, the DPO ordered deployment of lady police personnel in bazaars to facilitate and protect women shoppers.

The meeting also decided to step up action against the people illegally residing in the district and keep a close watch on suspicious elements. Officers were instructed to engage with members of police liaison committee (PLC) members to enlist cooperation of people in preventing crimes including firing in the air.

Mr Khan directed all police stations and checkposts to remain on high alert, stressing that negligence in security matters would not be tolerated. Special security arrangements were also ordered for picnic spots and recreational areas during Eid holidays, with adequate deployment of personnel to ensure safety and traffic management.

In light of prevailing security concerns, police officials were advised to exercise caution while travelling on motorcycles and avoid carrying unnecessary weapons or identifiable police insignia.

The DPO reiterated that all officers must ensure effective implementation of security measures in their respective jurisdictions to safeguard lives and properties of people during Eid days.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026