Gwadar given special economic district status

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has given Gwadar the status of Special Economic District (SED) to promote port activities and for speedy development of the coastal district.

Officials of Planning and Development Department told Dawn on Tuesday that Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had approved the summary, declaring Gwadar the Special Economic District.

The summary was moved by the Planning and Development Department.

“The aim of declaring Gwadar a SED is to introduce professional policies of the government for speedy development of the coastal district,” a senior official of the Planning and Development Department told Dawn.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2023