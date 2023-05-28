DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 28, 2023

Two earthquakes rattle parts of country, three children injured

Dawn.com | Umar Bacha Published May 28, 2023 Updated May 28, 2023 07:50pm

Three children were injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Battagram district after two earthquakes jolted parts of the country on Sunday, officials said.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the first earthquake of magnitude 6.0 — with its epicentre being the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region — struck at 10:50am, at a depth of 223km.

The second earthquake of magnitude 4.7 was reported at 5:57pm. Its epicentre was near Jalalabad in Afghanistan and struck at a depth of 15km, PDM said.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While no casualties were reported, three children were injured in the Hado area of Batkol in Battagram.

Dr Muhammad Naeem, medical superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital Battagram, told Dawn.com that three children were brought facility earlier today.

Hamid Khan, the children’s uncle, said the siblings were playing on the roof of the cattle pen which collapsed during the earthquake.

Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey, an American government agency that tracks seismic activity across the globe, said that a 5.2 magnitude earthquake had struck 35km southeast of Jurm, Afghanistan.

Hindustan Times reported that “mild earthquake tremors” were felt in New Delhi and its adjoining areas. The publication said that tremors were also felt in Punjab and Haryana, as well as in occupied Kashmir’s Srinagar and Poonch.

In March, at least two people were killed while six injured as a 6.8 magnitude earthquake had jolted parts of the country.

The US Geological Survey said the quake rocked Afghanistan and parts of India as well, including the capital New Delhi, adding that the quake epicentre was 40 kilometres south-southeast of the Afghan town of Jurm.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

On desertions
Updated 28 May, 2023

On desertions

Clearly, the temptation to relapse into old habits was too difficult to resist.
Unethical disclosure
28 May, 2023

Unethical disclosure

IN its glee over the travails of its nemesis, the PTI, at the hands of the establishment, the government has sunk to...
India’s bloodlust
28 May, 2023

India’s bloodlust

THE Indian establishment seems determined to send veteran Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik to the gallows. The Jammu...
Election uncertainty
Updated 27 May, 2023

Election uncertainty

All political actors must call a ceasefire and agree to hold polls on time.
Poorer nation
Updated 27 May, 2023

Poorer nation

The citizenry has been left decidedly poorer by this government’s mismanagement.
Subdued Games
27 May, 2023

Subdued Games

THE National Games are supposed to be a quadrennial celebration of Pakistan’s top athletes who showcase their...