DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 19, 2023

5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP: PMD

Sirajuddin | Arif Hayat Published January 19, 2023 Updated January 19, 2023 06:45pm

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted a number of districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday at around 4:30pm.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM), tremors were felt in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Swabi, Lower Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, and Khyber.

PMD said the epicentre of the earthquake was 37km west of Chitral with a depth of approximately 190km. It had a longitude of 71.39 East and a latitude of 35.89 North.

The Met department added that no information of any loss of lives or property was reported so far.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), an American government agency that tracks seismic activity across the globe, the depth was measured at 96km with a magnitude of 5.1, 4.7km of Parun, Afghanistan.

However, EMSC, an independent earthquake tracker based in Paris said the magnitude was 5.1 with a depth of 100km.

On January 5, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake had jolted parts of the country, according to the PMD.

The PMD’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre had said the earthquake struck at 7:25pm in the Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan at a depth of 173km. It had a longitude of 70.60 East and a latitude of 36.53 North.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bloodbath at PSX
Updated 19 Jan, 2023

Bloodbath at PSX

The situation is, indeed, quite bad so thanks to our political leadership’s inability to act responsibly even when the country is in flames.
Welcome move
19 Jan, 2023

Welcome move

WHERE matters of dubious blasphemy charges are concerned, the role of many ulema in Pakistan has, unfortunately, not...
Violence at Sann
19 Jan, 2023

Violence at Sann

THE birth and death anniversaries of iconic Sindhi nationalist leader G.M. Syed usually pass off without incident, ...
Return to the NA
Updated 18 Jan, 2023

Return to the NA

PTI's return to the parliament would be a better and more democratic route than turning by-elections into 'referendums'.
Foreign mediation
18 Jan, 2023

Foreign mediation

THE proposal that foreign intermediaries can help bridge the trust gap in South Asia is not new, and in the absence...
Health workers’ strike
18 Jan, 2023

Health workers’ strike

EVEN at the best of times, it is not easy to access quality public healthcare in Sindh. Since the past few months,...