5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP: PMD

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted a number of districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday at around 4:30pm.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM), tremors were felt in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Swabi, Lower Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, and Khyber.

PMD said the epicentre of the earthquake was 37km west of Chitral with a depth of approximately 190km. It had a longitude of 71.39 East and a latitude of 35.89 North.

The Met department added that no information of any loss of lives or property was reported so far.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), an American government agency that tracks seismic activity across the globe, the depth was measured at 96km with a magnitude of 5.1, 4.7km of Parun, Afghanistan.

However, EMSC, an independent earthquake tracker based in Paris said the magnitude was 5.1 with a depth of 100km.

On January 5, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake had jolted parts of the country, according to the PMD.

The PMD’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre had said the earthquake struck at 7:25pm in the Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan at a depth of 173km. It had a longitude of 70.60 East and a latitude of 36.53 North.