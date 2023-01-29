6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Islamabad

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Islamabad on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the depth of the earthquake was measured at 150 km with the epicentre being Tajikistan. It occurred around 12:54 pm and had a longitude of 69.65 East and a latitude of 38.65 North.

However, the US Geological Survey said the earthquake’s magnitude was 4.4 with a depth of 32.4 km.

The European-Mediterranian Seismological Centre, an independent tracker of earthquakes through crowdsourced information, also reported that an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 took place near Attock.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The shakes were described by some journalists on Twitter as “very strong”.

Dawn.com’s correspondent in Islamabad also confirmed feeling the earthquake tremors.

Another journalist based in the capital city took to Twitter, saying that he “felt a very strong tremor in Islamabad. I hope everyone is safe”.

On January 5, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the country on Thursday, according to the PMD.

The PMD’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre had said the earthquake struck at 7:25pm in the Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan at a depth of 173km. It had a longitude of 70.60 East and a latitude of 36.53 North.

DawnNewsTV had reported that tremors were felt in Islamabad and Peshawar as well as in several other cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.