Panel summons ex-CJP’s son over leaked audio

ISLAMABAD: A par­liamentary panel has summoned the son of a former chief justice of Pakistan, a ticket holder of PTI, and another person in connection with a leaked audio regarding corruption in allotment of party tickets.

The special committee unanimously recommen­ded parliament refrain from sharing details of any standing committee with the Supreme Court.

The apex court is seeking details of the proceedings of the Standing Com­mittee on Law and Justice that cle­a­r­­ed the law to stream­line chief justice of Pakis­tan’s powers in suo motu cases.

“We have issued notices to Najam Saqib [son of former CJP Saqib Nisar], candidate Abuzar Chaddhar and another person to hear their stance,” said Aslam Bhootani, chair­man of the committee constituted by the National Assembly spea­ker to verify authenticity of the said audio leak.

“It is against the principle of justice to condemn someone unheard,” he added. The FIA submitted the forensic report of the leaked audio during the in-camera session.

According to sources, the FIA in its report confirmed the voice in the leaked audio was of ex-CJP’s son.

The committee will deliberate upon this matter in next meeting on May 31.

Talking to media, Mr Bhootani stated that although the decision regarding this matter lies within the purview of the Speaker of the National Assembly, he has referred the issue to the committee.

He further mentioned that the parliamentarians have vehemently opposed the idea of submitting the record of the house proceedings to the SC.

“The committee deliberated upon this matter and unanimously recommen­ded that the will of the house must be respected and the record would not be shared with the SC,” he added.

Published in Dawn, May 25th, 2023