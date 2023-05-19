DAWN.COM Logo

Journalists robbed in capital

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 19, 2023 Updated May 19, 2023 07:38am

ISLAMABAD: Robbers looted cash and mobile phones from two journalists in the capital, police said on Thursday.

Over the incident, a case was registered at Kohsar police station on charges of robbery in response to a complaint lodged by Syed Azaz Hussain Shah.

According to the first information report (FIR), three riders of a motorcycle intercepted and held up Mr Shah and Umar Cheema at gunpoint when they were walking along Fazal-i-Haq Road. Later, the robbers looted a mobile phone worth Rs40,000 and cash Rs20,000 from Mr Shah and another mobile phone worth Rs250,000 from Mr Cheema.

The robbers were able to escape.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2023

