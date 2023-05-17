Rallies held in KP’s different districts to show solidarity with armed forces

PESHAWAR: Traders and civil society organisations staged rallies in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday to show solidarity with the armed forces and assure them of their full support.

In Peshawar, the rallies were staged at Qissa Khwani Bazaar, Chowk Yadgar, Saddar Bazaar, Peepal Mandi and other areas. The participants of the rallies marched on different roads and chanted slogans in favour of armed forces.

The rallies were led by trader leaders Ahmed Bilal, Haji Hashim, Haji Noor Mohammad, Haji Waheed and others.

Addressing the rallies, they came down hard on the arsonists, who ransacked army installations in different parts of the country and government properties. They said that armed forces were a sign of national security as they were protecting the borders of the country.

Demonstrators say no party has right to instigate workers against army

The trader leaders said that personnel of security forces sacrificed their lives to protect the motherland. They said that armed forces rendered tremendous sacrifices in the war against terrorism to restore peace.

They said that causing damage to properties of government and armed forces was an act of enemy. They said that they would not allow any worker of any political party to use foul language against the defenders of the country borders.

“No political party has the right to instigate its workers against the armed forces,” they said.

In Lakki Marwat, different political parties and other organisations held rallies to express solidarity with armed forces.

Teachers and students of Government Higher Secondary School Tajazai participated in Istehkam-i-Pakistan rally, led by ADEO Dr Ihsanullah Khan.

The rally, organised by Boy Scouts Association, started from the school and culminated at the same point after passing through Canal Road. The participants, carrying banners, chanted slogans in favour of army.

In Naurang town, the district chapters of Qaumi Watan Party and Jamat-i-Islami held rallies to show solidarity with army. Activists of both parties and people from different walks of life participated in the rallies.

The rallies were led by QWP district president Amirzada Khattak and Dr Mohammad Ismail and Mufti Irfanullah of JI.

In Lower Dir, Sultankhel tribe on Tuesday announced its full support to army and said that its youth would fight side by side with security forces against enemies.

A meeting in this regard was held in Balambat that was addressed by Sultankhel tribe elders Haji Khushal Khan and Nasrullah Khan.

They said that army was a symbol of unity, integrity and security of the nation. They said that Sultankhel tribe would resist propaganda against army. They said that the country was passing through a crucial period and its enemies wanted to divide the nation and army.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2023