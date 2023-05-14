Pro-army banners spring up in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Days after installations of the armed forces, including the General Headquarters (GHQ), were besieged by a mob in protest against the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan, banners and billboards inscribed with pro-military slogans surfaced in Rawalpindi, excluding the cantonment areas, on Saturday.

During a visit from Marrir Chowk to Faizabad via Murree Road, it was observed that scores of placards had been affixed on lampposts along the road as well as metro bus flyovers. This token of solidarity with the military came from the ‘residents of Rawalpindi’ as claimed by the posters.

The PML-N also put up some banners expressing support for the military. Through these banners, the local PML-N leadership urged citizens to join a rally from Saddar to Faizabad on Saturday evening. The rally, however, was later cancelled.

“We wanted to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army after the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore (the residence of corps commander) and the GHQ. We wanted to take out the rally at late night, but the PDM decided to stage a sit-in in front of the Supreme Court so the rally was put off,” said Abrar Malik, a former PML-N MNA.

According to an official of the Parks and Horticulture Authority, these banners were put up without their permission as required by law. “The PHA staff will clear the pillars from all kinds of banners and the authority will take action against those who displayed these banners without its permission.”

