DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 14, 2023

Pro-army banners spring up in Rawalpindi

Aamir Yasin Published May 14, 2023 Updated May 14, 2023 04:45pm
Pro-army banners have been installed on Murree Road in Rawalpindi on Saturday. — Photo by Tanveer Shahzad
Pro-army banners have been installed on Murree Road in Rawalpindi on Saturday. — Photo by Tanveer Shahzad

RAWALPINDI: Days after installations of the armed forces, including the General Headquarters (GHQ), were besieged by a mob in protest against the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan, banners and billboards inscribed with pro-military slogans surfaced in Rawalpindi, excluding the cantonment areas, on Saturday.

During a visit from Marrir Chowk to Faizabad via Murree Road, it was observed that scores of placards had been affixed on lampposts along the road as well as metro bus flyovers. This token of solidarity with the military came from the ‘residents of Rawalpindi’ as claimed by the posters.

The PML-N also put up some banners expressing support for the military. Through these banners, the local PML-N leadership urged citizens to join a rally from Saddar to Faizabad on Saturday evening. The rally, however, was later cancelled.

“We wanted to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army after the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore (the residence of corps commander) and the GHQ. We wanted to take out the rally at late night, but the PDM decided to stage a sit-in in front of the Supreme Court so the rally was put off,” said Abrar Malik, a former PML-N MNA.

According to an official of the Parks and Horticulture Authority, these banners were put up without their permission as required by law. “The PHA staff will clear the pillars from all kinds of banners and the authority will take action against those who displayed these banners without its permission.”

Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Battlefield Central Punjab

Battlefield Central Punjab

The political landscape of Central Punjab shifting in favour of PTI cannot be attributed to just one single factor.

Opinion

Editorial

Asia Cup woes
14 May, 2023

Asia Cup woes

IT’S a last ditch effort by the Pakistan Cricket Board to keep in the country a few matches of the Asia Cup that...
Forking paths
Updated 14 May, 2023

Forking paths

If Pakistan had a Doomsday Clock, it would be reading sixty seconds to midnight.
Creating hurdles
14 May, 2023

Creating hurdles

A COUNTRY that doesn’t plan ahead always finds itself in trouble. In Pakistan’s case, we’ve made multiple ...
Turf war
Updated 13 May, 2023

Turf war

The country cannot bear the stress much longer.
Grave mistakes
Updated 13 May, 2023

Grave mistakes

The ugliness with which the state went after Imran seems to have validated fears held by PTI and contributed to violent backlash.
Petrol subsidy
13 May, 2023

Petrol subsidy

IN yet another attempt to break the deadlock with the IMF for the revival of the stalled $6.5bn support programme,...