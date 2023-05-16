DAWN.COM Logo

178 more PTI men held as tally reaches 3,368

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 16, 2023 Updated May 16, 2023 07:38am

LAHORE: As many as 178 more workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf have been arrested from all over Punjab in the violence cases lodged against them in various districts.

A spokesperson for the Punjab police said the police arrested those who were involved in attacks on sensitive installations, police force, vehicles of the law-enforcement agencies and private buildings and cars of the citizens.

He said the total number of arrests in Punjab has reached 3,368 since May 9 when the PTI workers took to the streets across the province and turned violent.

He said as many as 162 senior and junior police officials got injured in the attacks carried out by the charged mob of the PTI in Lahore and other parts of the province.

They had damage and burnt a total of 94 police vehicles, 22 public and private buildings, including the police stations, the spokesperson said.

Of the total police vehicles, 22 were damaged and burnt in Lahore, 21 in Faisalabad, and 19 in Rawalpindi.

He further said that legal action is being taken against the charged mob that destroyed and set ablaze the private and government property, vehicles and tortured citizens.Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Lahore police said the teams have apprehended 670 miscreants responsible for damaging properties, attacking state institutions, and engaging in violent acts.

He said the miscreants set on fire 22 police vehicles during attacks in Lahore.

He said total 34 FIRs have been registered against the perpetrators hailing from the PTI in various police stations.

Of these, 16 were registered in Cantt division, 10 in Model Town, seven in Civil Lines and one FIR was lodged in Saddar division.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2023

