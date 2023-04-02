Pakistani gamer Arslan Ash wins Tekken 7 competition at EVO Japan 2023

Pakistan gamer Arslan “Ash” Siddique won the Tekken 7 competition at EVO Japan 2023 on Sunday after beating South Korea’s Meo-IL.

The Lahore-based player has now won three EVO titles. In 2019, he won the Tekken 7 tournament in Japan as well as the Evolution Championship Series in the United States.

In August last year, he finished third in the EVO 2022 Tekken 7 competition.

On Sunday, Siddique played as Zafina to dominate Meo-IL, who was using Geese Howard, 3-0 in the tournament’s final leg.

The top three winners, including third-placed Rangchu from South Korea, were later awarded cash and additional prizes by Tekken series game director and chief producer Katsuhiro Harada.

According to the website for the tournament, EVO is the world’s biggest fighting game tournament with a long history where fighting game players from around the world gather in Las Vegas to compete against each other. It added that EVO Japan is another world championship in the same spirit of the main EVO tournament.

In February, another Pakistani, Atif Butt, emerged as the new “King of the Iron Fist” after winning the Tekken World Tour 2022 videogame tournament in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Butt was a member of the team founded by Ash himself.