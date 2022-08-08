Pakistan’s Imran Khan, Arslan Ash secure podium finishes in Esports competition for Tekken

Two Pakistani gamers finished second and third in the Evolution Championship Series 2022 Tekken 7 competition on Monday, after facing-off against each other in the semi-final round.

The Evo Championship Series, commonly called Evo, is an annual gaming event hosted in Las Vegas and focuses exclusively on fighting games, including Tekken 7.

This year, Pakistan's Imran Khan secured second place in the competition while Arslan "Ash" Siddique, who had claimed the top spot in 2019, secured third place.

South Korea's Jae-Min "Knee" Bae took home the championship with one second to spare, according to updates on Evo's Twitter.

Before the round between the two countrymen commenced, Siddique wished Khan luck, saying: "This is the match I don’t want [to] play but have to."

Eventually, Khan defeated Siddique to secure second place after he was defeated by Bae.

In a short message on Twitter after the conclusion of the competition, Khan simply said: "Sorry guys".

Meanwhile, Siddique thanked "everyone for your messages", adding: "I’m not sad everything happens for a reason. Third is not bad though."

In a apparent reference to Khan, he said: "He knows my habits, it’s always 50/50 to fight your training partner and we have been playing with each other for 10 years. Have to focus on one game, lesson learned."

Apart from Tekken 7, the tournament offered gamers an opportunity to win King of Fighters XV, Street Fighter V, and Guilty Gear Strive to claim a championship title.