DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 08, 2022

Pakistan’s Imran Khan, Arslan Ash secure podium finishes in Esports competition for Tekken

Dawn.com Published August 8, 2022 Updated August 8, 2022 01:17pm
Pakistani gamers Imran Khan (R) and Arslan "Ash" Siddique (L) photographed at Evolution Championship Series 2022 in Las Vegas, US on August 6. — Photo courtesy Imran Khan Twitter
Pakistani gamers Imran Khan (R) and Arslan "Ash" Siddique (L) photographed at Evolution Championship Series 2022 in Las Vegas, US on August 6. — Photo courtesy Imran Khan Twitter

Two Pakistani gamers finished second and third in the Evolution Championship Series 2022 Tekken 7 competition on Monday, after facing-off against each other in the semi-final round.

The Evo Championship Series, commonly called Evo, is an annual gaming event hosted in Las Vegas and focuses exclusively on fighting games, including Tekken 7.

This year, Pakistan's Imran Khan secured second place in the competition while Arslan "Ash" Siddique, who had claimed the top spot in 2019, secured third place.

South Korea's Jae-Min "Knee" Bae took home the championship with one second to spare, according to updates on Evo's Twitter.

Before the round between the two countrymen commenced, Siddique wished Khan luck, saying: "This is the match I don’t want [to] play but have to."

Eventually, Khan defeated Siddique to secure second place after he was defeated by Bae.

In a short message on Twitter after the conclusion of the competition, Khan simply said: "Sorry guys".

Meanwhile, Siddique thanked "everyone for your messages", adding: "I’m not sad everything happens for a reason. Third is not bad though."

In a apparent reference to Khan, he said: "He knows my habits, it’s always 50/50 to fight your training partner and we have been playing with each other for 10 years. Have to focus on one game, lesson learned."

Apart from Tekken 7, the tournament offered gamers an opportunity to win King of Fighters XV, Street Fighter V, and Guilty Gear Strive to claim a championship title.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A crisis of trust?

A crisis of trust?

Maleeha Lodhi
Most damaging fallout of the constant demonisation of opponents by political leaders is erosion of public trust in politicians.

Editorial

An unseemly dispute
08 Aug, 2022

An unseemly dispute

THERE is clarity, but perhaps not of the kind that Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial hoped to achieve when...
Unfair on taxpayers
Updated 08 Aug, 2022

Unfair on taxpayers

Unfair move has drawn valid criticism as it coincides with drastic increase in income tax on salaried people and corporates.
Polio nightmare
08 Aug, 2022

Polio nightmare

AS if the resurgence of polio in southern KP were not enough, officials and international monitoring bodies must now...
Political stunt
Updated 07 Aug, 2022

Political stunt

The former PM is attempting to make a very expensive point with his decision to contest all 9 NA seats going up for by-election.
Monsoon emergency
07 Aug, 2022

Monsoon emergency

AS another wet weather system has entered Pakistan, and the federal government has declared a “monsoon...
Taliban’s denial
07 Aug, 2022

Taliban’s denial

THE Afghan Taliban’s recent statement denying any knowledge of the now deceased Al Qaeda chief Ayman...