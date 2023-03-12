Industrialists allege harassment by EOBI officials

PESHAWAR: Industrialists have alleged that officials of the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution and other institutions harassed them in the name of record checking.

During a meeting with federal minister for Overseas Pakistanis and human resources development Sajid Hussain Turi here, Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) president Malik Imran Ishaq and other industrialists that the manufacturers, who set up units in the Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar, faced problems about the EOBI-related issues as well as ‘illegal’ allotment of flats in Regi Model Town.

He called for an end to the harassment of industrialists and an effective resolution of their issues.

The minister told visitors at the Hayatabad Industrial Estate that the federal government was striving to resolve the issues of businessmen and industrialists on a fast-track basis.

Federal minister promises action

“We are taking all possible steps to promote industrialisation and provision of all facilities to the business community,” he said.

Mr Turi said that authorities shouldn’t carry out industry-hostile actions and initiatives.

He said all those actions carried out were intolerable as they caused unrest among the business community and industrialists in the province.

The meeting was also attended by former provincial governor Engineer Shuakat Khan, caretaker minister Fazal Elahi, former president of the FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilor, senior vice- president of the Industrialists Association Peshawar Ayub Zukuri, vice-president Ghulam Mohiyuddin and executive members, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mohammad Ishaq, former presidents of the IAP Malik Niaz Ahmad and Zarak Khan and the secretary general, members of the association, and industrialists.

Responding to the demands made by participants, the minister said that initiatives would be taken for the development of industrialists.

He said harassment of businessmen and the misuse of authority by the EOBI officials would be checked effectively.

Mr Turi said he would ensure a meeting of industrialists with the chairman of the EOBI on the matter.

He said he would chair a meeting to resolve the issues of industries with the EOBI for the payment of fee at the rate of Rs170 per month as decided by the Supreme Court.

The minister said that governing bodies in the centre and province should be restructured with equal representation of members as recommended by business platforms.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2023