CTD arrests eight TTP ‘militants’ in Punjab

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Saturday to have arrested eight suspected terrorists of banned organisation from different areas of the province.

The CTD spokesperson said the teams had conducted intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Sargodha and Multan and arrested eight members of banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The teams also recovered a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and suicide jackets from their possession.

The CTD also registered seven cases under terrorism charges in different police stations of the province.

Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2023