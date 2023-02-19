DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 19, 2023

CTD arrests eight TTP ‘militants’ in Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 19, 2023 Updated February 19, 2023 10:34am

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Saturday to have arrested eight suspected terrorists of banned organisation from different areas of the province.

The CTD spokesperson said the teams had conducted intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Sargodha and Multan and arrested eight members of banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The teams also recovered a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and suicide jackets from their possession.

The CTD also registered seven cases under terrorism charges in different police stations of the province.

Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Security stocktaking
Updated 19 Feb, 2023

Security stocktaking

Experts have called for a security audit in the wake of the Karachi attack.
Courting arrest
19 Feb, 2023

Courting arrest

THE PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’, which it plans to commence from Lahore on Wednesday, Feb 22, will be an acid...
Leopard’s day out
19 Feb, 2023

Leopard’s day out

THINGS got about as wild as they can get in Islamabad’s DHA Phase II on Friday, when a leopard kept as a pet by a...
Audacious raid
Updated 18 Feb, 2023

Audacious raid

The terrorists have the ability to strike at will, while the state’s response has been largely unimpressive. This must change.
More ‘leaks’
18 Feb, 2023

More ‘leaks’

YET again, secretly taped recordings of conversations involving prominent public figures have been ‘leaked’ to...
Regressive mindset
18 Feb, 2023

Regressive mindset

THE Gomal University administration’s decision to ban the mixing of male and female college students on the ...