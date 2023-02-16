CTD nabs two members of banned TTP in Lahore

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two members of banned organisation Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Taunsa during an intelligence-based operation (IBO).

A CTD team received information that two suspected terrorists of the defunct organisation were planning to attack worship places in Taunsa Sharif, Dera Ghazi Khan district.

The CTD team reached the spot and by using operational techniques arrested two suspected terrorists identified as Ghulam Hussain and Ghulam Mustafa.

The CTD also recovered two packets of explosive material weighted 1,230gm and 1,050gm, prima cord 6ft, safety fuse 3ft 6 inches, one non-electric detonator, four ball bearing packets, one metallic jar, tape solution, one each gas lighter and cutter knife.

DG Khan CTD police have registered a case under sections 4/5 ESA and 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

