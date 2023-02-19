Would-be suicide bomber held in Quetta: CTD

QUETTA: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the police has arrested a woman suspected of planning to carry out a suicide attack and recovered her jacket.
The suspected was arrested near a park in Quetta’s Satellite Town when teams of CTD and intelligence agencies conducted an operation in the area against the outlawed Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), a CTD spokesperson said.
He added the raid came after intelligence agencies received a tip-off that the suspected attacker, named Mahbal, wife of Bebagar alias Nadeem, intended to carry out a signature suicide attack on some key installation and law enforcement agencies in the provincial capital.
The woman was arrested with a bag containing the suicide jacket weighing four to five kilograms, the spokesperson said.
Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2023
