Robbers shoot three over resistance in Karachi

KARACHI: Three persons were shot at and wounded by armed robbers over resistance in different parts of the metropolis on Sunday, police and rescuers said.

In the first incident, the Korangi Industrial Area police said that Mohammed Nusrat was shot by two armed muggers when he put up resistance near Nasir Jump.

In Federal Capital Area, a 58-year-old man was wounded by armed robbers. The Sharifabad police said Mohammed Anwar Husain was shot when he refused to give his valuables to the robbers near a car mechanic shop.

In Quaidabad, a 25-year-old man, identified as Mohammed Hasan, was shot and wounded by robbers near Dawood Chowrangi.

