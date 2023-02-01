DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 01, 2023

Wikipedia services degraded for 48 hours over 'sacrilegious content': PTA

Dawn.com Published February 1, 2023 Updated February 1, 2023 06:25pm

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Wednesday that Wikipedia services had been degraded in the country for 48 hours for not "blocking/removing sacrilegious content".

In a statement, the telecom regulator said it had approached Wikipedia — a free online encyclopedia — for blocking/removing the content in question by issuing a notice under "applicable law and court order(s)".

"An opportunity of hearing was also provided, however, the platform neither complied by removing the blasphemous content nor appeared before the authority," the PTA statement said.

"Given the intentional failure on part of the platform to comply with the directions of PTA, the services of Wikipedia have been degraded for 48 hours with the direction to block/remove the reported content," the statement added.

The regulator warned that in case of non-compliance, Wikipedia would be blocked in the country and its restoration would be "reconsidered subjecting to blocking/removal of the reported unlawful content".

This is not the first time the authority has taken notice of objectionable content on the platform. In December 2020, the PTA had issued notices to Wikipedia and Google Inc for "disseminating sacrilegious content".

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Road to perdition
Updated 01 Feb, 2023

Road to perdition

This is also the time of reckoning for those who sowed the seeds of a disastrous policy against militants.
Transport tragedies
01 Feb, 2023

Transport tragedies

TWO tragedies over the weekend illustrate the weak protocols governing the safety of transport in Pakistan. In fact,...
Disqualifying Jam Awais
01 Feb, 2023

Disqualifying Jam Awais

IT appears that there may be some kind of small punishment after all for PPP lawmaker Jam Awais, who was pardoned ...
Police Lines bombing
Updated 31 Jan, 2023

Police Lines bombing

Where the menace of terrorism is concerned, the government and opposition need to close ranks and put up a united front.
Oil price hike
31 Jan, 2023

Oil price hike

THE record single-day increase in petrol prices, preceded by massive currency depreciation, signifies the ...
Babar Azam’s award
31 Jan, 2023

Babar Azam’s award

BABAR Azam might not have lifted many trophies as Pakistan’s all-format captain in the last year but the star...