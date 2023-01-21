DAWN.COM Logo

Another cold wave to grip Sindh from Sunday, mercury may fall to 6°C in Karachi

Qazi Hassan Published January 21, 2023 Updated January 21, 2023 02:35pm

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted that another “cold wave” was likely to grip Sindh, including Karachi, from Sunday with the temperature expected to drop to 6-8 °C for the next five days in the provincial capital.

“Another cold wave is likely to grip Sindh province from tomorrow. The minimum temperature may drop to 2-4°C in Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Khairpur, Tharparker and Umerkot districts,” it said in its latest forecast.

Mercury may drop to 6-8°C in Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta and Sujawal districts.

The Met Office predicted that the weather in Karachi is expected to remain “cold and dry” in the next two days with the mercury dropping to 7°C on Monday in the metropolitan city. The maximum temperatures in the city will range between 21-25°C from Jan 21 to Jan 23.

Meanwhile, the PMD added, the temperature can drop to 3-5°C in Matiari, Mirpur Khas, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar districts.

Earlier, Dawn quoted weather analyst Owais Hyder, the founder of Pak Weather Network, as saying that it’s not Karachi alone as the majority of the country would be witnessing extreme weather conditions in the next few days.

He referred to the “weak polar vortex” which forces Siberian winds to become stronger and blow with full intensity in the region that leads to a cold wave.

“So many areas may see record-breaking events of this winter season in the coming days,” he said.

