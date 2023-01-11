‘Cold wave’ alert: Mercury may fall to 5°C in Karachi from tomorrow

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted that a “cold wave” was likely to grip Sindh, including Karachi, from Thursday with the temperature expected to drop to 5-7 °C for the next five days in the provincial capital.

“A cold wave is likely to grip Sindh from Jan 12 to Jan 17. Under its influence, minimum temperature may drop to 2-4°C in Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Tharparkar districts,” it said in its latest forecast.

Mercury may drop to 3-5°C in Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Sanghar districts, it said, adding that the minimum temperature in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Thatta districts is expected to range between 5°C and 7°C.

Dawn quoted weather analyst Owais Hyder, the founder of Pak Weather Network, as saying that it’s not Karachi alone as the majority of the country would be witnessing extreme weather conditions in the next few days.

He referred to the “weak polar vortex” which forces Siberian winds to become stronger and blow with full intensity in the region that leads to a cold wave.

“So many areas may see record-breaking events of this winter season in the coming days,” he said.