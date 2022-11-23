DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 23, 2022

Climate change will take dengue to colder cities

APP Published November 23, 2022 Updated November 23, 2022 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: With perilous manifestations of global warming, environmental degradation and shift in monsoon patterns predicted in the future, Pakistan will also have to battle dengue outbreaks in areas where the virus had never spread before.

A new study titled ‘Modelling the impact of climate change on dengue outbreaks and future spatiotemporal shift in Pakistan’ said the virus will reach the non-vulnerable high-altitude areas due to the impact of climate change.

Dengue, a viral infection transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes, is usually found in tropical and subtropical climates where the temperature remains warm for most of the year.

However, the study, carried out by scientists and experts from the Global Change Impact Studies Cen­tre (GCISC), Health Ser­vices Academy (HSA) and the National Institute of Health (NIH), stated that dengue transmission suitable days (DTSD) wou­ld spread across Pakistan’s northern areas in near future.

New report says Pakistan’s north vulnerable to infection

“Our findings indicate that DTSD would spread across Pakistan, particularly in areas where we have never seen dengue infections previously,” the researchers said.

In the wake of rising temperatures, the resear­chers noted that high-altitude cities like Kotli, Muzaffarabad and Drosh in the 2020s; Garhi Dopatta, Quetta, and Zhob in the 2050s; and Chitral and Bunji in the 2080s, will see an “elevation-dependent shift” in DTSD.

Meanwhile, Karachi, Islamabad, and Balakot will remain highly vulnerable to dengue outbreaks throughout the twenty-first century, the study cautioned.

The research identified Karachi, Hyderabad, Sial­kot, Jhelum, Lahore, Isla­mabad, Balakot, Peshawar, Kohat, and Faisalabad as the top ten hotspot cities with a higher DTSD frequency.

“The good news is that the DTSD in current hotspot cities is projected to decrease in the future due to climate change,” it said.

While cautioning about a “temporal shift” in the region during the post- and pre-monsoon season, the report urged the authorities to take adaptation and mitigation actions as the season provides suitable breeding conditions for dengue mosquitoes due to freshwater.

Pakistan, which is already grappling with the disaster caused by floods, faced a surge in dengue cases since mid-June 2022 due to stagnated water in most of the flood-affected areas, according to the World Health Organisation.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The moment of truth

The moment of truth

Zahid Hussain
It is no more a secret that the establishment played an active role in creating an alliance that allowed the PTI to form the govt in 2018.

Editorial

Justice denied
Updated 23 Nov, 2022

Justice denied

The Sindh government must immediately file an appeal against the acquittal of suspects in Perween Rehman murder case.
Targeting minorities
23 Nov, 2022

Targeting minorities

AS India undergoes a transformation from a relatively secular state into a Hindutva-inspired rashtra, under the...
Disappearing act
23 Nov, 2022

Disappearing act

IT is most unusual for the Sharif clan to have collectively disappeared from the picture right before the PDM...
Climate coup
22 Nov, 2022

Climate coup

Pakistan’s mission was spurred by devastation from unprecedented monsoon and extreme heatwaves this year.
Narrative U-turn
22 Nov, 2022

Narrative U-turn

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s most recent U-turn must have left even his own party confused. Ever since his...
Unfulfilled promises
22 Nov, 2022

Unfulfilled promises

IN Gwadar, the protesters are back on the streets, forced to raise their voices for their rights due to the ...