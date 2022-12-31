DAWN.COM Logo

Army chief calls for national consensus to confront ‘economic and terrorism’ challenges

Dawn.com Published December 31, 2022 Updated December 31, 2022 11:07pm
<p>A photo of Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir in Karachi on Saturday. — ISPR</p>

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Saturday called on all stakeholders to develop the “national consensus” required to confront challenges posed by the “economy and terrorism”, according to a press release from the military’s media wing.

The army chief’s comments come amid a spate of terrorist attacks in the country after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government, ordering its militants to carry out attacks throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the country is also facing challenges on the economic front with its low foreign exchange reserves which are barely enough to cover a month’s imports. It is unclear when the country will receive more inflows from bilateral and multilateral institutions, giving rise to default fears.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the army chief attended the commissioning parade of the 118th Midshipmen and the 26th Short Service Commission as the chief guest at Karachi’s Pakistan Naval Academy (PNA). He was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi upon arrival at the PNA.

Addressing the parade, the COAS said: “Pakistan is passing through one of her most critical junctures and this requires the development of national consensus by all stakeholders to sail through the confronted challenges of economy and terrorism.”

He also said that the maritime domain was “continuously shifting”, mainly due to technological advancements, and only navies that “align with professionalism and modern trends of warfare” would prevail and prove effective.

“COAS congratulated the commissioning term for the successful completion of training and becoming guardians of the maritime frontiers of Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

Gen Munir appreciated the PNA for imparting “quality education not only to Pakistani cadets but also to friendly countries, advising young officers as future leaders to lead by their conduct, character, professional acumen and foresight”.

The COAS gave away awards to the prize winners, the ISPR said, adding that the Quaid-i-Azam Gold Medal was awarded to the navy’s Lt Kashif Abdul Quyyom for his “overall best performance” while Midshipman Naufil Malik was awarded the “coveted Sword of Honour for his overall best performance”.

The army chief also visited Malir Garrison where he was received by Commander Karachi Corps Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar and later laid floral wreaths at the martyrs’ monument.

The ISPR added that the COAS addressed the officers of Karachi Corps, Rangers, and other CAFs at Malir Garrison.

“He underscored the need to focus on the profession and demands of modern warfare and directed information operations,” the press release reads.

Rising terror

Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country has worsened, with terrorist groups like the outlawed TTP, the Islamic State group, and Gul Bahadur Group executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the TTP.

The incident at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police’s Counter-Terrorism Dep­art­ment interrogation centre in Bannu and the botched suicide bombing attempt in Islamabad not only set off alarm bells in the power corridors but also left several countries worried about the security of their nationals.

The US, UK, Australia and Saudi Arabia have issued advisories, asking their nationals to restrict movements in Pakistan and avoid non-essential trips.

Comments (17)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
John the Baptist
Dec 31, 2022 10:43pm
The "national consensus" now is that you need to stay out of domestic matters and get back to your day job: guarding the borders.
Reply Recommend 0
Waz
Dec 31, 2022 10:43pm
Stop interfering in politics so people start trusting you and stand behind you like they should. Earn our trust again.
Reply Recommend 0
Aslam Khan - USA
Dec 31, 2022 10:44pm
He shouldn't be making statements, just do the job please.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 31, 2022 10:45pm
Best consensus is holding free and fair elections. Nothing better than that!
Reply Recommend 0
Wahab UK
Dec 31, 2022 10:46pm
What's next? National reconciliation government?
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 31, 2022 10:48pm
These guys have ruined Pakistan with the PDM experiment. We need real democracy. Down with corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
L.Ahmad
Dec 31, 2022 10:48pm
Pakistan has never come out of critical junctures, our condition is fatal.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Dec 31, 2022 10:49pm
Pakistan is going down the gutter
Reply Recommend 0
RM 44
Dec 31, 2022 10:51pm
Well you have them under your control so whats the problem
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Dec 31, 2022 10:53pm
The nation has consensus that army must do the job as per constitution and so far you failed the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Aleem
Dec 31, 2022 10:54pm
Who is he to comment on a political issue
Reply Recommend 0
Robert
Dec 31, 2022 10:54pm
Economy and Terrorism are very valid challenges for Pakistan, These are not political challenges and, therefore, can not be resolved by blaming Modi or India. The Military Chief is right on the money and he can not be ignored. The Elected leaders must find solutions, and provide a better life for the citizens, quickly. They were elected just for that..
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Ahmad
Dec 31, 2022 10:57pm
National consensus should start from releasing all innocent missing persons please.
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral
Dec 31, 2022 11:00pm
2023 will be a difficult year in history of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Hussain Rizvi
Dec 31, 2022 11:01pm
India has lot of foreign exchange, if it keeps giving money to these separatists in Balochistan and Afghanistan, we will have a really tough time.
Reply Recommend 0
Afnan
Dec 31, 2022 11:01pm
Dear sir , do some thing before its get too late
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Dec 31, 2022 11:04pm
Remove the puppet regime & announce elections with no more political engineering. That way people will stand behind you. Respect & trust is earned not enforced.
Reply Recommend 0

