DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 28, 2022

Number of TTP militants in the region between 7,000 and 10,000: Sanaullah

Riazul Haq Published December 28, 2022 Updated December 28, 2022 09:37pm

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the number of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters in the region was between 7,000 to 10,000, adding that some of the militants who had previously laid down arms have now secretly resumed activities.

In an interview with Dawn News TV programme Live with Adil Shahzeb on Tuesday, he revealed that there were around 7,000 to 10,000 TTP fighters in the region and they were accompanied by 25,000 members of their families.

Sanaullah pointed out that some locals were also involved in crimes such as extortion and blackmail and alleged that the provincial government had failed to stop them.

“The biggest reason for this is the failure of [the] Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Counter Terrorism Department […] It is their job to stop it.”

Sanaullah said that Pakistan had its army for the protection of the borders, adding that if the provincial government can not handle the situation, it can request the federal government. “The army will eliminate all such elements of terrorism.”

Commenting on the prevalent viewpoint that TTP took the dialogue and ceasefire excuse to regroup, Sanaullah said the group never scattered and was further bolstered by the success of the Afghan Taliban.

Agreeing with the idea of an all-parties conference or a national security meeting on the emerging threat of terrorism, the minister said such huddles must take place but stressed that the KP government first needed to sit with the federal government and talk.

“The KP government needs to inform the federal government about the law and order in the province — counter-terrorism department is in perils and the police are demoralised — and ask what help the Centre can extend and it is ready to assist them.

“We held two meetings in Islamabad where the chief minister was invited but the latter didn’t show up as he was planning to mount on the capital [for a long march] and was not allowed by party chief Imran Khan,” Sanaullah claimed.

Audio leaks

Meanwhile, in response to a question on the recent audio leaks of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the interior minister said “such things are recorded” when one led a life as the former premier did.

He said the alleged leaks dated to a time when “we didn’t even have any problem with him”.

Sanaullah claimed that he had seen some of the alleged audios and videos of the PTI chief himself, adding that a forensic audit was carried out of one of the audio leaks and the results were “absolutely right and genuine”.

He said “non-political” people had the audio and video clips and were behind leaking them.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Toshakhana rules
28 Dec, 2022

Toshakhana rules

IT is telling of the general bankruptcy of our national etiquette that our leaders have soiled even the ...
Dollar outflow
Updated 28 Dec, 2022

Dollar outflow

There are no two opinions on the need to plug the illegitimate dollar flows from the country to Afghanistan.
Gwadar protests
28 Dec, 2022

Gwadar protests

EVENTS seem to be repeating themselves in Gwadar, as supporters of the Haq Do Tehreek , led by Jamaat-i-Islami’s...
Balochistan violence
27 Dec, 2022

Balochistan violence

The state needs to quickly address the emerging threat, lest Balochistan slip back into large-scale violence.
Covid-19 threat
27 Dec, 2022

Covid-19 threat

WITH the nation’s attention divided between unending political intrigues and the economy’s slow march to...
Soaring wheat flour cost
27 Dec, 2022

Soaring wheat flour cost

THE retail cost of wheat flour across the country has surged as never before, putting additional pressure on...