Protesters seek protection in Waziristan

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published December 17, 2022 Updated December 17, 2022 07:06am

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: The relatives of those who sustained injuries in the suicide attack on December 14 held a protest demonstration outside Miramshah Press Club on Friday.

They were accompanied by local residents and elders of Utmanzai tribe.

The protesters said they had left the area for peace, but suicide attacks and targeted killings of the youth continued even after the operation against militants.

“We vacated the area (during military operation against militants) for peace, but suicide attacks and targeted killings continue after the ‘Zarb-i-Azb’ military operation,” they said and stressed that the state was responsible for providing protection to its citizens and demanded an inquiry into the targeted killings.

The Utmanzai elders announced that they would soon announce future course of action if such incidents continued.

They also demanded Shuhada package for the families of those who embraced martyrdom besides free education for their children.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2022

