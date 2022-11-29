10 terrorists killed during operation in Balochistan’s Hoshab: ISPR

DAWN.COM Logo

Naveed Siddiqui Published November 29, 2022

Security forces killed 10 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Balochistan’s Hoshab, according to a statement from the military’s media wing on Tuesday.

The IBO was conducted to clear a hideout of terrorists linked to firing incidents targeting security forces and civilians, along with planting improvised explosive devices on the Gwadar-Hoshab (M-8) road, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

“As security forces were in the process of establishing blocking positions after identification of 12-14 terrorists’ location, terrorists opened fire onto the security forces.

“During the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, 10 terrorists have been killed while one terrorist has been apprehended in injured condition. Two terrorists managed to escape,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing added that an operation to trace them continues in the area and a heavy cache of arms and ammunition, including IEDs, was also recovered.

“Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” the press release added.

Last week, two alleged armed terrorists of a ban­n­­ed outfit were killed in an operation launched by sec­urity forces in Hoshab’s Balor area.

On November 20, the Pakistan Army said it killed two terrorists during an IBO in Hoshab.

