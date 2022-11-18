2 terrorists killed during operation in Balochistan’s Hoshab: ISPR

The Pakistan Army said it killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Hoshab area, according to a statement from the military’s media wing on Friday.

The IBO was initiated in the general area of Balor against terrorists who were linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians and planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the M-8 motorway, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

“As a result of continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, a location of the terrorists was identified and security forces were heli-inserted. While the establishment of positions by security forces was underway, two terrorists opened fire,” the statement reads.

It added that the two were killed in the ensuing heavy exchange of fire and a cache of arms and ammunition, including IEDs, was recovered.

“Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR said.

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred last month when terrorists opened fire on security forces near Balochistan’s Shahrig area.

The ISPR had said four terrorists were killed in the ensuing exchange of fire while a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.