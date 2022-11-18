DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 18, 2022

2 terrorists killed during operation in Balochistan’s Hoshab: ISPR

Dawn.com Published November 18, 2022 Updated November 18, 2022 09:33pm

The Pakistan Army said it killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Hoshab area, according to a statement from the military’s media wing on Friday.

The IBO was initiated in the general area of Balor against terrorists who were linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians and planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the M-8 motorway, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

“As a result of continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, a location of the terrorists was identified and security forces were heli-inserted. While the establishment of positions by security forces was underway, two terrorists opened fire,” the statement reads.

It added that the two were killed in the ensuing heavy exchange of fire and a cache of arms and ammunition, including IEDs, was recovered.

“Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR said.

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred last month when terrorists opened fire on security forces near Balochistan’s Shahrig area.

The ISPR had said four terrorists were killed in the ensuing exchange of fire while a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rising graph of militancy
Updated 18 Nov, 2022

Rising graph of militancy

The state must acknowledge the gravity of the law and order problem and set about addressing it.
Growing circular debt
18 Nov, 2022

Growing circular debt

KEEPING the lights on in Pakistan is proving much too expensive. Electricity has become unaffordable for a vast...
Delaying tactics
18 Nov, 2022

Delaying tactics

THE PPP-led Sindh government has quite clearly mastered the art of indefinitely delaying local government elections,...
Wazirabad JIT
17 Nov, 2022

Wazirabad JIT

The incident will continue to be milked for its political worth. Perhaps some want to keep it that way.
Toshakhana mystery
17 Nov, 2022

Toshakhana mystery

THE claims by a Dubai-based Pakistani businessman that he is the one who had purchased a very expensive wristwatch...
Xi-Biden summit
17 Nov, 2022

Xi-Biden summit

THE recent one-on-one meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali reinforces...