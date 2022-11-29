DAWN.COM Logo

Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid takes ‘early retirement’

Dawn Report Published November 29, 2022 Updated November 29, 2022 08:00am

ISLAMABAD: A day before the change in command at the army’s General Headquarters (GHQ), Bahawalpur corps commander and former director-general of the Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant-General Faiz Hamid opted to seek early retirement and sent his resignation to the high command, DawnNewsTV reported on Monday while quoting unnamed sources.

The channel also reported that the authorities had already accepted his resignation ahead of the new postings, expected to take place after taking over the charge of Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir today (Tuesday).

There was no official confirmation from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) regarding the development, but the reports seem be credible as neither the ISPR nor Gen Hamid himself has came out with a denial.

One of the media outlets reported the development while quoting “family sources”.

Gen Faiz was among the six senior-most generals whose name was included by GHQ in the list of potential candidates for the two top military offices, sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for approval last week.

Before assuming charge as Bahawalpur corps commander, Gen Hameed had worked on the same position in Peshawar. He had been the target of criticism from PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz for allegedly having a role in their convictions and for backing the previous set-up under PTI.

There were also reports that Chief of General Staff Lt-Gen Azhar Abbas, whose name was also on the list, had also decided to resign from the office.

Both officers were set to retire in April 2023.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2022

Mega Dehati
Nov 29, 2022 08:01am
Will join PTI to replace Shah Mehmood soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Rebel
Nov 29, 2022 08:02am
Let's see if he stays in Pakistan afterwards
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 29, 2022 08:05am
Best General of Pakistan Army.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 29, 2022 08:06am
Most controversial figure in recent times
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem Malik
Nov 29, 2022 08:13am
He should stay and take ISI chief position.
Reply Recommend 0
Mo
Nov 29, 2022 08:14am
I was excepting this because imran khan ruined his career for his own benefit. Imtan khan removed Gen. Munir from ISI chief post and placed him because Munir found corruption against imran khan wife family. Imran khan wanted him to be the next chief and it was well played by Shahbaz Sharif for appointing Munir as next chief to close all doors for PTI party.
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Nov 29, 2022 08:29am
This should be a lesson for all in the honourable institution who harbour political ambitions.
Reply Recommend 0
Rf
Nov 29, 2022 08:33am
Respect and self-respect is real currency!
Reply Recommend 0

