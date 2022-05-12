Imprudent comments by politicians about Lt Gen Faiz Hameed 'very inappropriate': ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) took exception to the "imprudent comments" made by the country's senior politicians about Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, terming them "very inappropriate".

In a statement, the military's media affairs wing said the Peshawar Corps was an "illustrious formation" of the army and was spearheading the national war against terrorism for over two decades.

"One of the most competent and professional officers is entrusted with the responsibility to lead this prestigious formation. Imprudent comments made by important senior politicians recently about [the] Peshawar Corps commander are very inappropriate," the ISPR said.

It added that such statements undermined the honour and the morale of the institution and its leadership.

"It is expected that the senior political leadership of [the] country refrains from passing objectionable remarks against the institution, whose brave officers and men are constantly putting their lives on the line to guard the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan," the statement concluded.

While the statement did not name any particular politician, it comes a day after PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zadari and PML-N's Maryam Nawaz made comments about Lt Gen Hameed, who served as the Inter-Services Intelligence chief from June 16, 2019 to Oct 19, 2021.

On Wednesday, Zardari had been asked about Lt Gen Hameed at a press conference in Karachi and had replied with: "The helpless Faiz Hameed has been sidelined." However, he had later issued a clarification that he had "unintentionally" uttered the sentence.

Meanwhile, Maryam told reporters outside the Islamabad High Court earlier today that that the army chief should be a person who had a "flawless reputation", free from any criticism or doubts.

The PML-N vice president made the remarks while answering a question about Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's comments, wherein he had said that Lt Gen Hameed's name could be considered for the new army chief.

In her media talk, she said that the army was a respectable institution for the country and its people. "The nation looks at the army for the unity and security of Pakistan. So it is important that the army chief is a person who is worthy and stainless so that people salute the Pakistan Army."

Addressing a rally last week in Fateh Jang, Maryam had also criticised Gen Lt Hameed while referring to Imran Khan's recent podcast appearance where he had said the intelligence chief was the "eyes and ears" of the government.

The PML-N leader had said: "We know that he wasn't your eyes and ears [rather] he was your hands through which you throttled your political opponents."