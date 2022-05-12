DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 12, 2022

Imprudent comments by politicians about Lt Gen Faiz Hameed 'very inappropriate': ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiPublished May 12, 2022 - Updated May 12, 2022 07:03pm

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) took exception to the "imprudent comments" made by the country's senior politicians about Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, terming them "very inappropriate".

In a statement, the military's media affairs wing said the Peshawar Corps was an "illustrious formation" of the army and was spearheading the national war against terrorism for over two decades.

"One of the most competent and professional officers is entrusted with the responsibility to lead this prestigious formation. Imprudent comments made by important senior politicians recently about [the] Peshawar Corps commander are very inappropriate," the ISPR said.

It added that such statements undermined the honour and the morale of the institution and its leadership.

"It is expected that the senior political leadership of [the] country refrains from passing objectionable remarks against the institution, whose brave officers and men are constantly putting their lives on the line to guard the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan," the statement concluded.

While the statement did not name any particular politician, it comes a day after PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zadari and PML-N's Maryam Nawaz made comments about Lt Gen Hameed, who served as the Inter-Services Intelligence chief from June 16, 2019 to Oct 19, 2021.

On Wednesday, Zardari had been asked about Lt Gen Hameed at a press conference in Karachi and had replied with: "The helpless Faiz Hameed has been sidelined." However, he had later issued a clarification that he had "unintentionally" uttered the sentence.

Meanwhile, Maryam told reporters outside the Islamabad High Court earlier today that that the army chief should be a person who had a "flawless reputation", free from any criticism or doubts.

The PML-N vice president made the remarks while answering a question about Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's comments, wherein he had said that Lt Gen Hameed's name could be considered for the new army chief.

In her media talk, she said that the army was a respectable institution for the country and its people. "The nation looks at the army for the unity and security of Pakistan. So it is important that the army chief is a person who is worthy and stainless so that people salute the Pakistan Army."

Addressing a rally last week in Fateh Jang, Maryam had also criticised Gen Lt Hameed while referring to Imran Khan's recent podcast appearance where he had said the intelligence chief was the "eyes and ears" of the government.

The PML-N leader had said: "We know that he wasn't your eyes and ears [rather] he was your hands through which you throttled your political opponents."

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 12 May, 2022

Punjab in limbo

Governance in the country’s most populous province has been turned into a farce thanks to the PML-N and the PTI-PML-Q combine.
12 May, 2022

Voice of reason

SANER heads may yet prevail where the fallout in Pakistan from the Masjid-i-Nabwi incident some weeks ago is...
12 May, 2022

Enhanced vigilance

WITH the confirmation of the first case of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 in Pakistan and the government’s ...
Updated 11 May, 2022

Worrisome outlook

If the strings of the finance ministry are being pulled from London, then Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has his hands tied.
11 May, 2022

Lanka violence

THE situation in Sri Lanka is deteriorating fast and unless the political class and the pillars of the state show...
11 May, 2022

Sirbaz’s feat

TEN peaks conquered, four more to go. Sirbaz Khan continues to scale new heights in his attempt to become the first...